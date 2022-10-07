Last Saturday, I did something that I promised myself I never would. It’s a transgression weighing heavily on my soul, a violation of every moral and social belief I’ve held since I became a freethinker (fresh out of the womb). Hell, some of my peers in the esteemed world of journalism would laugh me out of their circles! And if I am to be stripped of my ranks, so be it. But at my wit’s end, I was faced with no other choice: For the first time in my life, I walked out of a movie.

