Daily Beast
‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous Trailer
There are no words capable of describing the anomaly that has just crash landed on planet Earth. Her name is Megan—or, rather, M3GAN. She is a doll. She talks. She dances. And she has already catapulted her way into all of our hearts, thanks to the cheesiest, hokiest two-and-a-half minutes to have ever graced social media.
Daily Beast
Judy Greer Is Finally the Star She Always Hoped She Would Be
It wasn’t until Judy Greer had more or less given up on becoming a Hollywood star that it finally started to happen for her. The perennial “best friend” in early aughts rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and The Wedding Planner has spent the past few years popping up in huge franchise films like Ant-Man, Jurassic World and Halloween Kills. Now, she is the co-lead—and has the funniest part—in Hulu’s high-profile meta-sitcom Reboot.
Daily Beast
Cate Blanchett Deserves Better Than Your Bad Movie Etiquette
Last Saturday, I did something that I promised myself I never would. It’s a transgression weighing heavily on my soul, a violation of every moral and social belief I’ve held since I became a freethinker (fresh out of the womb). Hell, some of my peers in the esteemed world of journalism would laugh me out of their circles! And if I am to be stripped of my ranks, so be it. But at my wit’s end, I was faced with no other choice: For the first time in my life, I walked out of a movie.
I Just Rewatched The Entire "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy To Determine The Top 40 Most Epic Lines
"There is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."
Daily Beast
‘Chainsaw Man’ Is a Blood-Splattered, Irresistible Anime Series
From the uniqueness of its phallic, spiky-toothed form, to the roar of its pull cord-ignited, smoke-spewing engine, to the gruesome, splattery damage it produces, a chainsaw is a weapon like no other. That was definitively proven by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it’s been reaffirmed in countless sagas since, be it Sam Raimi’s 1987 cult classic Evil Dead II, Mary Harron’s 2000 flick American Psycho, or Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 Mandy, in which Nicolas Cage does his best Dennis Hopper-in-The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 routine and has a gonzo chainsaw-versus-chainsaw fight with a behemoth. For pure, unadulterated, terrifying carnage, it’s the power tool of choice for any discerning gorehound.
Ryan Seacrest has Covid-19 and doesn't know how he avoided it this long
Ryan Seacrest is seeking movie and TV show recommendations to watch while recovering from Covid-19.
Daily Beast
Kevin Spacey’s Defense Team to Call Actor’s Brother, Rent Co-Star
Over the last two days, Manhattan federal court jurors have heard harrowing sexual allegations actor Anthony Rapp—and his witnesses—have made against Kevin Spacey. Rapp, who is set to continue his testimony on Tuesday, paused several times as he told jurors about a 1986 incident where Spacey lifted him up “like a groom carrying a bride over the threshold” before climbing on top of him and pressing his groin on his hip. At the time, Rapp was 14 years old while Spacey was 26 or 27.
Daily Beast
‘The Winchesters’ is a Soulless, Bland Attempt at Recapturing ‘Supernatural’ Magic
Everyone remembers their first CW show. From the many Arrowverse entries to 90210, the network has long offered an array of content for every kind of teen viewer. It’s why shows like One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, classics from the CW predecessor the WB, could sidle up right next to supernatural-tinged teen dramas, like The Vampire Diaries and, well, Supernatural.
Daily Beast
‘The Crown’ Explores Prince Philip’s Rumored Affair With Penny Knatchbull
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There have long been rumors that Prince Philip had affairs—and now The Crown is going there, with a report in The Sun suggesting that the new series of the hit Netflix show will depict a romance between Prince Philip and his close friend Penny Knatchbull when it debuts on Nov. 9.
