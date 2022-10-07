Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
WLUC
Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
WLUC
Feeding America stopping in Marquette County Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Marquette County on Wednesday. It will be located at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street at K.I. Sawyer. Food distribution will begin at noon. This is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
WLUC
Blackrocks Brewery hosts Rally Night ahead of LSPR in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is coming this weekend and Blackrocks Brewery hosted Rally Night Tuesday. The public could meet some of the drivers, see their cars and learn about the sport of rally racing. This is ahead of the race Friday and Saturday at Marquette...
WLUC
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
WLUC
Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally to return to Marquette for championship race
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is back this year and it’s coming to Marquette. The race is now headquartered in Marquette and is round nine of the American Rally Association National Championship Series. The last stage is at Marquette Mountain this weekend where spectators can...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Negaunee City Police, authorities responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Officials say a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident was turning left onto Croix Street from US-41 and failed to yield. The vehicle was then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Ishpeming resident. That vehicle then hit a Buick driven by a 40-year-old Iron River resident that was stopped on Croix Street and waiting at the light. A 68-year-old passenger of the Tacoma was transported to UPHS-Marquette where they were treated for their injuries.
WLUC
Negaunee takes over as number one in UPSSA Eleven Player Football Poll
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - ELEVEN PLAYER POLL.
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
WLUC
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
WLUC
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
WLUC
10-12-22: Calumet at Negaunee Volleyball; NMU Women's Soccer
Miner's Cup Preview between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan and Top Plays from Week 7 of High School Football. Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM UTC. The teams came in ranked...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
wnmufm.org
Robertson sentenced on prescription offenses
MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor has been sentenced, after he was convicted on various drug-related charges in June. Jonathan Robertson was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for 210 days already served. He was also given a year of probation. Robertson was originally arrested for prescribing...
