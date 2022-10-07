Read full article on original website
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Where WEX Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Expert Ratings for General Dynamics
Within the last quarter, General Dynamics GD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Dynamics has an average price target of $261.25 with a high of $275.00 and a low of $249.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial
Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Surge Ahead of FOMC Minutes, September Inflation Prints — PepsiCo, Tech And Chinese Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Wednesday after the mixed close in the previous session. Bargain hunting following six straight sessions of declines by the broader market could help offset some of the nervousness of traders ahead of two inflation reports. Tuesday, stocks opened...
David Einhorn Wonders If Value Investing Will Ever Make A Comeback: 'There Have Been Serious Changes To Market Structure'
Many market participants either follow quantitative systems or passive investing today, Einhorn said. Very few people know what is the actual worth of companies, the value investor said. Einhorn believes there is an enormous number of companies that are dramatically misvalued. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, has...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
Why Cango Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 43.2% to $0.2097 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced a review of strategic alternatives. Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 16.8% to $0.8680 in pre-market trading. The company recently expanded its Scientific Advisory Board. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD...
Investor Fear Increases As Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further rise in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index dropped more than 100 points on Tuesday. U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session as investors awaited key inflation data due this week.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
W. R. Berkley To Rally 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wells Fargo raised W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB price target from $83 to $85. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley shares rose 0.7% to close at $68.06 on Tuesday. Baird raised the price target on Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO from $43...
