On October 12, 1492, at the break of dawn, Christopher Columbus stepped foot on the shores of San Salvador and discovered a new continent. The first world map to show a new continent named America separated by two oceans was produced by Martin Waldseemüller in 1507. It is often referred as “America’s Birth Certificate.” The only known copy of the map resides in the Library of Congress in the Federal District of Columbia. “America” was named after Amerigo Vespucci who recognized that Columbus discovered a new continent. But the story of Columbus does not end there. His name has been embedded into our nation’s history.

