I taught at the U.S. Army War College: Two students I would not vote for | Opinion
I taught senior military officers at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for 20 years. The most painful thing I experienced in my professional career was watching some retired military officers try to thwart the political transition process, the very heart of our country’s political stability for centuries, in 2020.
Penn State officials criticize Proud Boys founder’s upcoming appearance at student event
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an upcoming event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Student organization Uncensored America on Oct. 24 is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By.”. University officials on Tuesday released...
How one Colorado Republican shaped what students will learn about the Holocaust
A Republican State Board of Education member who believes socialism poses grave dangers at home and abroad has put his stamp on how Colorado students will learn about the Holocaust. Over the last year and a half, Steve Durham has pushed for the state’s academic standards to connect the Holocaust and other genocides to socialism. Durham succeeded in omitting the word Nazi from an early version of the standards in favor of...
Why many celebrate Columbus Day | PennLive letters
On October 12, 1492, at the break of dawn, Christopher Columbus stepped foot on the shores of San Salvador and discovered a new continent. The first world map to show a new continent named America separated by two oceans was produced by Martin Waldseemüller in 1507. It is often referred as “America’s Birth Certificate.” The only known copy of the map resides in the Library of Congress in the Federal District of Columbia. “America” was named after Amerigo Vespucci who recognized that Columbus discovered a new continent. But the story of Columbus does not end there. His name has been embedded into our nation’s history.
