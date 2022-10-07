Read full article on original website
Iowa Lakes Corridor Seeking Nominations for Business Awards
Nominations are now being taken for the 12th annual Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporations Business Recognition Luncheon, which will be held in mid-November. Four awards will be given during the luncheon, including Small Business Excellence, Large Business Excellence, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year. Nominations may be made for contribution to the local economy, recent expansion, new product or service, customer service, management practices, and community involvement. The business or individual must be located in one of the Corridor counties which include Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet.
Donna Mae Bumann, age 91, of Storm Lake
Donna Mae Bumann, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 10, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the CHURCH. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View
Mass of Christian Burial for Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View, IA, will be at 10AM on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake with Rosary starting at 9AM. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First Congregational United Church...
Hydrant Flushing Happening in Storm Lake this Week
Hydrant flushing will be going on in sections of Storm Lake starting tomorrow (Tues) through the end of the week. City workers will begin flushing and taking readings from the fire hydrants in the central and north central areas of Storm Lake. Flushing is needed to keep fire hydrants in working order for fire protection, and also to flush out iron buildup along with calcium deposits that are trapped in water mains.
Lindsey Bruce Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia
Funeral services for Lindsey Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. Pastor Linda Morris will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Aurelia. Visitation will be...
Fire Weather Watch is Effect Tomorrow for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for several northwest Iowa counties tomorrow (Wed) from noon to 7pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Ida. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur....
Storm Lake Fire Chief Almost a Year into Job ; Volunteer Fire Fighters Still Needed
Storm Lake Fire Chief Glen Schlesser has been on the job for nearly one year. Schlesser took over as fire chief at the end of last November following the retirement of Mike Jones...(audio clip below :08 ) Schlesser came to Storm Lake from suburban Chicago. He says the Storm Lake...
Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, 86, of Arthur
Funeral service for Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, 86, of Arthur, will be Thursday, October 13th at 10:30am at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of rural Galva. Burial will be in the Galva East Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7pm at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral...
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
Two Semis Collided in O'Brien County Late Last Week
A collision of two semis Friday afternoon on a gravel road in O’Brien county resulted in possible injuries. According to the O'Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Joseph Caven of Spencer and 66-year-old Keith Kruse of Everly were both driving semi tractor-trailers southbound in the 39-hundred mile of Yellow Avenue. Deputies say Caven was attempting to make a left turn into a field drive when the two collided. The visibility was reportedly extremely limited due to a high volume of dust from the gravel road.
Ethel Bockelmann, age 98, of Denison
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute. She passed away Sunday, October 9 at Exira Care Center in Exira. Survivors include her...
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
One Person Hospitalized Following Clay County Crash
Last Thursday morning (Oct. 6th) at approximately 7am, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple reports of a two vehicle accident in which one person was injured. Upon arrival, deputies found that 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek, of Hull, was traveling southbound in the 3400 mile of 240th Ave, when a...
