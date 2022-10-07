ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Senior Tory minister asked to resign after ‘serious misconduct’ claim

By Rowena Mason Whitehall editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joIgP_0iQ7qs1J00
Conor Burns pictured in July 2022. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

A senior Conservative minister, Conor Burns, has been asked to resign his government post following an allegation of “serious misconduct”.

A No 10 spokesperson said Liz Truss had asked him to step down as a trade minister.

“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the prime minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said.

“The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

He has also had the Conservative whip suspended pending an investigation.

The Sun reported the allegation was linked to his behaviour at the party conference in Birmingham earlier this week.

Burns was a close ally of Boris Johnson, as one of his inner circle who helped him through the various scandals that beset his premiership.

He was a Northern Ireland minister before Liz Truss made him trade minister in September.

Burns had to resign as a trade minister in 2020 after being found to have used his position to try to intimidate a member of the public.

He was found by the standards committee to have made a series of veiled threats while attempting to intervene in his father’s dispute over a loan.

A whip’s office spokesperson said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The prime minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Conor Burns
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng told to get MPs' support or risk unsettling markets

Failure to secure support from MPs for the government's economic plan will "unsettle" the financial markets, a senior Conservative has warned. Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, urged the chancellor to reach out to MPs on all sides to get his measures through. He told the BBC rowing...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Uk#Conservative#Sun
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
The Guardian

Tom Brady and the terrible call: conspiracy or simple incompetence?

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback – if not player – in NFL history. He has won seven Super Bowls and owns a ridiculous number of records, from most career passing touchdowns and yards to most quarterback wins. Nobody can question that he has earned his accomplishments but many, particularly on the teams he has beaten, can’t help but notice that he’s received some help from the officials.
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

The Guardian

468K+
Followers
107K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy