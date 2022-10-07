Senior Tory minister asked to resign after ‘serious misconduct’ claim

Conor Burns pictured in July 2022. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

A senior Conservative minister, Conor Burns, has been asked to resign his government post following an allegation of “serious misconduct”.

A No 10 spokesperson said Liz Truss had asked him to step down as a trade minister.

“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the prime minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said.

“The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

He has also had the Conservative whip suspended pending an investigation.

The Sun reported the allegation was linked to his behaviour at the party conference in Birmingham earlier this week.

Burns was a close ally of Boris Johnson, as one of his inner circle who helped him through the various scandals that beset his premiership.

He was a Northern Ireland minister before Liz Truss made him trade minister in September.

Burns had to resign as a trade minister in 2020 after being found to have used his position to try to intimidate a member of the public.

He was found by the standards committee to have made a series of veiled threats while attempting to intervene in his father’s dispute over a loan.

A whip’s office spokesperson said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The prime minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”