Texas State

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas

What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
DALLAS, TX
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
2022 Red River Showdown

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a hiring event for Bus Operators, Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at DART Headquarters, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas. DART Bus Operators. With DART’s redesigned bus network providing longer service hours, as...
DALLAS, TX
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
When to expect rain in North Texas this week

October is underway and the temperatures haven't truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.
TEXAS STATE
National Pastor Appreciation Day in Dallas

Sunday, October 9, 2022 was National Pastor Appreciation Day and there was a big celebration in Oak Cliff, TX as the members of Ewing Street Church of the Living God honored their long-time spiritual leader, Bishop C.C. Berry, Jr., who has served for 63 years. They also paid tribute to First Lady Billie Berry. South Oak Cliff High School graduate and former WFAA-TV exec. Drew Berry, who is also the Executive Director of the National Association of Black Journalists was in town with his wife and other members of the family for the special occasion. Overseer Aaron Henson brought a message based on the theme, “Reflecting on the Past While Looking to the Future.”
DALLAS, TX

