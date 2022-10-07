Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall Back Below $4.00 Mark
Nearly all seven eastern Wisconsin counties we cover saw their gas prices fall back below the $4.00 mark over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices Webpage, both Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties reported declines of 6 cents per gallon of regular fuel down to $3.97 and $3.93 respectively, while Calumet County saw an eight-cent dip to $3.91.
seehafernews.com
Ships Netters Ready For Trip To Madison
One of the most heralded tennis players in the history of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, along with a 21-win doubles team, are planning to leave for Madison and the State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament Thursday morning. Junior Olivia Minikel has compiled a 26-&-oh record, received a #2 seed, and a...
seehafernews.com
Ships Lose Home Finale In Boys Soccer
Visiting Fox Valley Lutheran edged Manitowoc Lincoln 1-0 Saturday in the Ships final home game of the season at Ron Rubick Municipal Athletic Field. Lincoln coach Matt Kadow tells us the Foxes won it on a penalty kick early in the second half.
seehafernews.com
Oconomowoc Okays Bow Hunting To Thin Deer Population
Some people in Oconomowoc will be able to hunt deer from the backyards under the city’s newest plan. The common council there voted last week to allow people to bow hunt deer inside the city as a way to thin the deer population. Homeowners will need to be at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Pair of Two Rivers Groups to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings planned for today in the City of Two Rivers, both of which begin at 6:00 p.m. First up is the Advisory Recreation Board, which will be in the Koska Room in the Community House. They will be discussing the Neshotah Park Paster Plan before...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Announces Road Closure for Water System Repairs
Motorists in Sheboygan are being advised of a road closure that will be in effect throughout the weekend. According to the City’s Water Utility Engineer, the eastbound lane of Erie Avenue between North 19th and 23rd Streets will be closed off through Monday as crews repair the water system.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Personnel Committee to Gather This Evening
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is slated to gather this evening. The group will be in the Board Room in the District Office on Lundberg Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will start by getting updates on Human Resources-related topics. They will also plan for future meetings...
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following Crash in Oconto County
One person has died following a crash in Oconto County. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett at around 11:10 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find a vehicle engulfed in flames in the ditch. One person was in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss 20-Year Comprehensive Plan
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be meeting in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. They will start by reviewing a section of the certified survey map, before reviewing modifications to the driveway regulations. Then, the group...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Ready to Celebrate Halloween
The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library, and Susie Menk, a Youth Services Librarian. Manitowoc Public Library’s Trunk or Treat event is almost here! It’s an early-evening of fun and sharing, giggles and laughter, family-friendly excitement and loads of treats! So, grab your costume and get ready to come down to the Library for a night to remember.
seehafernews.com
Cleveland Man in Critical Condition Following Weekend Crash
A 28-year-old Cleveland man has been listed in critical condition following a crash over the weekend. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the crash on County Highway M at Highway FF at around 6:45 Saturday evening, just north of Lakeland University. A vehicle traveling...
seehafernews.com
Randall Avery
Randall “Buster” Avery, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence. Buster was born on November 4, 1943 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Loren and Joyce Messman Avery. Buster attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1963. He entered the United States Army and served overseas in Germany. After his honorable discharge Buster returned to Manitowoc and became employed with the Iron Workers Local Union #8. On January 1, 1994 he married Suzanne M. Carbon in Manitowoc. Buster was an active member for many years at the YMCA where he enjoyed working out on the exercising equipment, playing racquetball and tennis. He also was an avid Green Bay Packer football fan and enjoyed following NASCAR. Buster had a love for all animals, especially cats. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Blamed for Weekend House Fire in Green Bay
A home in Green Bay caught fire over the weekend. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of 5th Street just after 8:00 Sunday morning. When they arrived, firefighters noted smoke and flames visible on the exterior of the...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Judge Denies Motion to Blame Another Individual in Body Burning Case
The defense’s strategy took a major hit in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos. They had submitted a motion to shift the blame for the September 2021 killing onto another individual, who was reportedly a witness to the crime and is set to take the stand once the trial begins.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Health Department Welcomes Public to Health & Wellness Listening Session
The public is invited to a Health & Wellness Listening Session next week Monday. The listening session will be held at the Manitowoc Public Library on Monday, October 17th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will have a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. According to Health...
seehafernews.com
Local Writer to Read her Book at Upcoming Manitowoc Public Library Family Activity Night
The following article was submitted by Alyssa Schmidt, an author who will be reading her latest book at the Manitowoc Public Library. In Fourth Grade, I dreamed of doing two things with my life: teaching and writing. After college, I started teaching and eventually split my career between teaching and working in the non-profit sector. After I had my son, Matthew, I left my job to be a stay-at-home-mom. Becoming an author had become a distant dream.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
seehafernews.com
LTC to Host Roundtable Discussion Regarding Its Progress on $1.64 Million Workforce Innovation Grant
Back in June, Governor Tony Evers was at Lakeshore Technical College, where he announced that the college was named a recipient of a $1.64 million Workforce Innovation Grant. Now, several months later, Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the college hosting a roundtable discussion on the progress being made.
seehafernews.com
Ashwaubenon Schools Asking the Public to Vote on $4.9 Million Referendum
Voters in Ashwaubenon will have more than just the Senate and Gubernatorial races on their ballots in November. The Ashwaubenon School District is also asking the public to vote on a $4.9 million operational referendum. This money would reportedly go toward maintaining current programs and services and would increase yearly...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Look Over Patrol Lieutenant Eligibility List
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Commission will look over the Police,...
Comments / 0