ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault County, MN

Comments / 2

Related
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato holding Jack-O-Lantern walk

An evil Jack-O-Lantern is illuminated by a singular candle from within. North Mankato is holding a Jack-O-Lantern Walk in Bluff Park this Saturday. The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a fall food stand. Different Jack-O-Lanterns will be on...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Faribault County, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Southern Minnesota News

Historic post office to be illuminated for cancer awareness

Mankato’s historic post office will be illuminated in green, teal, and pink Thursday for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Friends and family of Jessica Reedstrom organized the event. Reedstrom died in May of Metastatic Breast Cancer at age 35. A lighting ceremony and a candlelight memorial service will be...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Pigs#Dnr#Swine#Fish And Wildlife#Dnr Information
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60

A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Montgomery’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, local business struck by vandals

Montgomery Police are investigating after Veteran’s Memorial Park and a local business were vandalized Sunday night. Photos posted by police on social media show a glass enclosure surrounding an eagle sculpture smashed by what appears to be a bench pedestal. The seat of one of the benches was ripped off, and a small statue depicting combat boots and a helmet was knocked off its base.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Faribault County Register

Group says no to voting machines

Concern over the security of elections due to the possibility of hacking, unauthorized programming within the voting/tabulation machines, mail in ballots, potential drop boxes, and a lack of voter identification, were reasons a group of Faribault County citizens gave for speaking up at the Faribault County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the public comment portion of the meeting. With those considerations in mind, the group presented a resolution calling for the hand counting of ballots and in person voting in Faribault County.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Southern Minnesota News

2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 injured in crash between Springfield and Cobden

Three people were injured in a crash between Springfield and Cobden Monday evening. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 14 at Brown Co Rd 16, when an eastbound Monte Carlo rear-ended an SUV, according to a state patrol crash report. The driver of the SUV was identified...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Faribault County Register

BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher

The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
BLUE EARTH, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy