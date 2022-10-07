Concern over the security of elections due to the possibility of hacking, unauthorized programming within the voting/tabulation machines, mail in ballots, potential drop boxes, and a lack of voter identification, were reasons a group of Faribault County citizens gave for speaking up at the Faribault County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the public comment portion of the meeting. With those considerations in mind, the group presented a resolution calling for the hand counting of ballots and in person voting in Faribault County.

