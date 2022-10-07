Read full article on original website
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
North Mankato holding Jack-O-Lantern walk
An evil Jack-O-Lantern is illuminated by a singular candle from within. North Mankato is holding a Jack-O-Lantern Walk in Bluff Park this Saturday. The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a fall food stand. Different Jack-O-Lanterns will be on...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
Historic post office to be illuminated for cancer awareness
Mankato’s historic post office will be illuminated in green, teal, and pink Thursday for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Friends and family of Jessica Reedstrom organized the event. Reedstrom died in May of Metastatic Breast Cancer at age 35. A lighting ceremony and a candlelight memorial service will be...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
Man, 77, arrested and injured after semi rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 77-year-old man was injured and is facing multiple driving-related offenses following a semi rollover Sunday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Kuykendall, of Forest City, was driving at Thrush Ave. and 250th St. when the tractor-trailer overturned. He was taken...
Montgomery’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, local business struck by vandals
Montgomery Police are investigating after Veteran’s Memorial Park and a local business were vandalized Sunday night. Photos posted by police on social media show a glass enclosure surrounding an eagle sculpture smashed by what appears to be a bench pedestal. The seat of one of the benches was ripped off, and a small statue depicting combat boots and a helmet was knocked off its base.
Group says no to voting machines
Concern over the security of elections due to the possibility of hacking, unauthorized programming within the voting/tabulation machines, mail in ballots, potential drop boxes, and a lack of voter identification, were reasons a group of Faribault County citizens gave for speaking up at the Faribault County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the public comment portion of the meeting. With those considerations in mind, the group presented a resolution calling for the hand counting of ballots and in person voting in Faribault County.
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
3 injured in crash between Springfield and Cobden
Three people were injured in a crash between Springfield and Cobden Monday evening. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 14 at Brown Co Rd 16, when an eastbound Monte Carlo rear-ended an SUV, according to a state patrol crash report. The driver of the SUV was identified...
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350.
BEA votes to ‘discharge’ a teacher
The Blue Earth Area School Board passed a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which terminated the employment of a BEA teacher. The resolution did not name the teacher, but did say it was for “Immediately discharging Teacher A.”. Several days after the meeting, Teacher A...
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
