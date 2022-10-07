Read full article on original website
Superb Woman: Cierra Busby
Cierra Busby is a Manager of Digital and Social Media at UT Southwestern Medical Center and has also enjoyed stints at Service Lloyds Insurance Company as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator, at Spa Sydell Integrative Aesthetics as a Client Services Manager and also as a Media Relations Manager. A graduate of Florida A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, Cierra is a wife and mother with impeccable credentials and an extensive portfolio.
2022 Red River Showdown
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a hiring event for Bus Operators, Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at DART Headquarters, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas. DART Bus Operators. With DART’s redesigned bus network providing longer service hours, as...
National Pastor Appreciation Day in Dallas
Sunday, October 9, 2022 was National Pastor Appreciation Day and there was a big celebration in Oak Cliff, TX as the members of Ewing Street Church of the Living God honored their long-time spiritual leader, Bishop C.C. Berry, Jr., who has served for 63 years. They also paid tribute to First Lady Billie Berry. South Oak Cliff High School graduate and former WFAA-TV exec. Drew Berry, who is also the Executive Director of the National Association of Black Journalists was in town with his wife and other members of the family for the special occasion. Overseer Aaron Henson brought a message based on the theme, “Reflecting on the Past While Looking to the Future.”
Buy Black Business Spotlight: The IVIBE Experience
Chassidi “CeCe” Sillemon-Williams is a Dallas native and proud owner of IVIBE Incorporated. She is more than just a hair designer and color specialist; CeCe is well-known as “CeCe the Vibeologist.” She has turned from being the beauty industry phenomenon into a beauty wellness lifestyle. IVIBE Incorporated is a company founded and rooted in faith and perseverance through Jesus Christ, with the purpose of educating women on the art and science of healthy hair and skincare.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: The Dwell Spa
“LOVE THE SKIN YOU DWELL IN” The Dwell Spa, owned by esthetician Tomorrow Leigh, a holistic spa located in Dallas. Tomorrow is Committed to skincare excellence, energetic healing, and overall rejuvenation, She aims to give you an experience that not only promotes the health of your skin, but also your entire well-being. Tomorrow has over 20+ years in the skincare industry, her focus is on treatments that deliver effective results without compromising the skin’s barrier, health, or integrity. Her philosophy is to aid every customer to cultivate the healing and self-care of their skin. Book your appointment at https://www.thedwellspa.com/. The Dwell Spa is located in Village Salons, 7331 Gaston Ave. Suite #109, East Dallas. 469-530-0497.
4 teens face robbery charges in string of southern Dallas carjackings￼
Four teenagers accused of committing a string of armed carjackings in southern Dallas were taken into custody Tuesday. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo Sanchez, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, each face two counts of aggravated robbery, but Dallas police said they are tied to at least five armed carjackings “over the last few months.”
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Be Better Here
As we age, wrinkles, skin problems, and stubborn fat begin to develop in all the wrong places. The effects of aging can seem like a down hill battle. Bbetter offers solutions to prolong those effects so you can enjoy your natural beauty longer. LaShundra is a RN with 17+ years clinical experience in both surgical and post operative care. Her love for the beauty industry, spiritual journey, and desire to offer a better experience led to the birth of Bbetter Spa. LaShundra’ s desire is to help each person she encounters to leave better than they came. She does this by utilizing her extensive experience and innovative ideas to provide consistent results to each one of her clients. Bbetter Spa is located at 4770 Eldorado Pkwy. Suite #248, Frisco, TX. Hours Tuesday-Friday 9 am to 5:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. 469-922-3513. Visit the website for all of there services https://www.bbetterhere.com/about.
Meet and Greet Fundraiser Dinner Reception (October 11)
Meet and Greet Fundraiser Dinner Reception, 6:30p.m. 3311 Regent Blvd, Irving. Presented by Sai Business Investments LLC for Judge Mike Jones, Veretta Frazier, District Attorney John Cruezot, Nicole Taylor; Judges Maria Acaves, Nancy Kennedy, Dana Huffman, Mary Brown; Jeca Williams, Dianne Jones and LaDeitra Adkins.
