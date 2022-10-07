ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Apple Whale Trades For October 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 103 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies HLIO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.75 versus the current price of Helios Technologies at $51.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Where WEX Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Cinemark Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Cinemark Hldgs CNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cinemark Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $11.00.
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nutanix

Within the last quarter, Nutanix NTNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nutanix. The company has an average price target of $23.67 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $22.00.
Benzinga

Recap: PepsiCo Q3 Earnings

PepsiCo PEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2022

• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion. • Wipro WIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is expected to report...
Benzinga

Hempacco Skyrockets After Posting Strong 1H Revenue

Hemp smokables company Hempacco Co Inc HPCO reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million. The company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, was a key revenue driver in the first half of the year. Hempacco listed its common shares...
Benzinga

Why PepsiCo Stock Is Popping Today

PepsiCo Inc PEP shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its outlook. PepsiCo said third-quarter revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $21.97 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $20.81 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.84 per share.
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
