Apple Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 103 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies HLIO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.75 versus the current price of Helios Technologies at $51.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where WEX Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
Expert Ratings for Cinemark Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Cinemark Hldgs CNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cinemark Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $11.00.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nutanix
Within the last quarter, Nutanix NTNX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nutanix. The company has an average price target of $23.67 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $22.00.
Recap: PepsiCo Q3 Earnings
PepsiCo PEP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Higher; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher, trading above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, but remained below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this...
Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2022
• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion. • Wipro WIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is expected to report...
Hempacco Skyrockets After Posting Strong 1H Revenue
Hemp smokables company Hempacco Co Inc HPCO reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million. The company's collaboration with HBI-Raw, first launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, was a key revenue driver in the first half of the year. Hempacco listed its common shares...
Why PepsiCo Stock Is Popping Today
PepsiCo Inc PEP shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its outlook. PepsiCo said third-quarter revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $21.97 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $20.81 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.84 per share.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
