Pelorus Equity Group Loans $45M To TerrAscend To Support MSO's Growth Intiatives
Pelorus Equity Group, a provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, closed its $45.5 million debt financing agreement with TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, and its subsidiaries, TerrAscend NJ, LLC and HMS Hagerstown, LLC. TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California, as well as licensed production in Canada. Proceeds from the loan, which closed Oct. 11, 2022, will support TerrAscend’s ongoing growth initiatives.
EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Bolsters CNS-Focused Pipeline With AlloMek Therapeutics Acquisition
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp KTTA has acquired AlloMek Therapeutics LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company,. What Happened: Pasithea will pay $1.05 million upfront cash payment and 2.7 million restricted shares plus 5-year warrants to acquire 1 million shares at an exercise price of $1.88 per share. Pasithea is also obligated to make...
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Launches, Will Elevate Tribal Voices And Importance In The Industry
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) has officially launched and is setting out to promote the development and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. As a non-profit, the ICIA is dedicated to advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Founded by...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling
Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform. The statement, issued last week...
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Lyft Tests Upfront Pay After Uber; Sees No Immediate Impact From Latest Labor Law
Lyft, Inc LYFT trialed an earnings algorithm allowing drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. With upfront pay, drivers can now see ride information and what they'll earn before accepting a ride. Drivers will have access to trip details, including the pickup...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
How To Attend JetBlue Airways Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
JetBlue Airways JBLU will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 25, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Toshiba Picks Japan Industrial Partners Led Group As Preferred Bidder
Toshiba Corp TOSBF (TOSYY) granted a Japan Industrial Partners Inc led consortium preferred bidder status for a buyout of the iconic Japanese firm. Private equity firm JIP looked to acquire Toshiba in partnership with multiple domestic companies, including Orix Corp IX and Chubu Electric Power CHUEF, Bloomberg reports. Toshiba considered...
EXCLUSIVE: Hospitality Company Selina To Host Its First Investor Roadshow On Twitter Spaces
Selina, the lifestyle and experiential hotel company targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, will host a series of retail investor-focused roadshows and fireside chats live on the Twitter Spaces platform ahead of the Special Meeting of stockholders. What Happened? BOA Acquisition Corp BOAS will hold the stockholders' meeting on October...
GM Invests $69M In Australian Mining Company - What's The Benefit?
General Motors Co GM has made a strategic investment in Queensland Pacific Metals of Australia to secure a new source of nickel and cobalt for Ultium battery cells. As part of the agreement, GM is expected to invest up to $69 million in Queensland Pacific Metals for the development of its proposed Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project in Northern Australia.
Coal Miners Peabody, Coronado Explore Merger To Boost Production
Coronado Global Resources Inc CODQL confirmed merger discussions with Peabody Energy Corp BTU. The merger could lead to a new global giant worth some $6 billion, the WSJ reports, depicting how the coal-price surge that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is transforming the sector’s fortunes. The report noted...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's been a rough year for e-commerce stocks, but the industry is still in the early innings.
