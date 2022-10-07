ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Pelorus Equity Group Loans $45M To TerrAscend To Support MSO's Growth Intiatives

Pelorus Equity Group, a provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector, closed its $45.5 million debt financing agreement with TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, and its subsidiaries, TerrAscend NJ, LLC and HMS Hagerstown, LLC. TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California, as well as licensed production in Canada. Proceeds from the loan, which closed Oct. 11, 2022, will support TerrAscend’s ongoing growth initiatives.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Benzinga

California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Benzinga

How To Attend JetBlue Airways Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

JetBlue Airways JBLU will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 25, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Benzinga

Toshiba Picks Japan Industrial Partners Led Group As Preferred Bidder

Toshiba Corp TOSBF (TOSYY) granted a Japan Industrial Partners Inc led consortium preferred bidder status for a buyout of the iconic Japanese firm. Private equity firm JIP looked to acquire Toshiba in partnership with multiple domestic companies, including Orix Corp IX and Chubu Electric Power CHUEF, Bloomberg reports. Toshiba considered...
Benzinga

GM Invests $69M In Australian Mining Company - What's The Benefit?

General Motors Co GM has made a strategic investment in Queensland Pacific Metals of Australia to secure a new source of nickel and cobalt for Ultium battery cells. As part of the agreement, GM is expected to invest up to $69 million in Queensland Pacific Metals for the development of its proposed Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project in Northern Australia.
Benzinga

Coal Miners Peabody, Coronado Explore Merger To Boost Production

Coronado Global Resources Inc CODQL confirmed merger discussions with Peabody Energy Corp BTU. The merger could lead to a new global giant worth some $6 billion, the WSJ reports, depicting how the coal-price surge that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is transforming the sector’s fortunes. The report noted...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

