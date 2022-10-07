ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner

Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Free GED Classes – Advancement For Women

The Center for the Advancement of Women and Amarillo College are teaming up to offer free GED classes for women. Enrollment in the program and preassessment testing for the classes is already underway and will continue until Friday, October 21. Testing, workbooks, and instruction are completely free, and the instructor-led...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo

Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa, Gray County approves wildfire-related plan

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County has approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Officials said that in 2019 The City of Pampa and Gray County were awarded a Hazardous Mitigation Preparedness Grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete a Wildfire Mitigation Planning Project. The project plan […]
GRAY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fritch Boil Notice Ended

The Boil Notice in Fritch has been lifted. An issue was noticed in the water supply causing low pressure in areas, and while the city was fixing it, a water boil notice was issued. The City of Fritch Fixed the issue properly, and water tests show that it is restored...
FRITCH, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet

The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council Meeting

The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Jeff Williams, Amarillo Native, Voice Actor, Man of Many Talents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Jeff Williams has taken life and turned it into many opportunities. He became a chiropractor and opened up a clinic in Amarillo in 2007. During that time he was blogging about research, which then turned into a podcast called “The Remarkable Truth About Chiropractic: A Unique Journey Into The Research” which was released in 2021.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX

