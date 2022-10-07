Read full article on original website
Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner
Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
Free GED Classes – Advancement For Women
The Center for the Advancement of Women and Amarillo College are teaming up to offer free GED classes for women. Enrollment in the program and preassessment testing for the classes is already underway and will continue until Friday, October 21. Testing, workbooks, and instruction are completely free, and the instructor-led...
Amarillo NAACP prepares for Dr. R. W. Jones Freedom Fund Banquet
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo NAACP will hold its annual Dr. R.W. Jones Freedom Fund Banquet. They will be at the Four Points by Sheraton Amarillo Central hotel on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. You can find more information on the event and how to get tickets at the NAACP Amarillo Branch website.
USTPA and Bull Bash Coming Back to Amarillo
Cowboy Riding a BIG BULL in a Rodeo Arena in Utah. He is hoping for a good 8 second ride to make it to finals. Cowboy supporters looking on in the background. The United States Team Penning Association is coming back to Amarillo for its 3rd Annual World Championship from October 23rd through the 29th.
Shootings & Inappropriate Relationships? Is School Survival Of The Fittest?
It seems schools are absolutely dominating the headlines these days. School shootings never went away, but what happened in Uvalde brought them right back to the forefront. One little issue here. It seems every time one happens, it masks another major issue going on in our schools these days, and there are adults that benefit greatly from it.
The story so far: Amarillo Civic Center Complex project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After last week’s Civic Center funding-related bench trial, retired Judge William Sowder, who oversaw the case in Potter County District Court, is expected to make a decision on the matter in the next few days. The decision will come after years of news related to the Amarillo Civic Center. Take a […]
TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom
The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Pampa, Gray County approves wildfire-related plan
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County has approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Officials said that in 2019 The City of Pampa and Gray County were awarded a Hazardous Mitigation Preparedness Grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete a Wildfire Mitigation Planning Project. The project plan […]
Fritch Boil Notice Ended
The Boil Notice in Fritch has been lifted. An issue was noticed in the water supply causing low pressure in areas, and while the city was fixing it, a water boil notice was issued. The City of Fritch Fixed the issue properly, and water tests show that it is restored...
NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet
The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
Amarillo city leaders discuss becoming sister city with Ukraine to offer more support
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall during today’s meeting. The founder of Kind House Bakery wants to create opportunities to allow cultural, educational and business exchange with the city of Amarillo. The relationship between...
Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department presented a proposal to City Council to start a Police Reserve Force. The proposal states that the purpose of the force is to create a small pool of volunteer officers who can provide auxiliary services as scheduled or needed. The force would also allow honorably retired or […]
Amarillo City Council Meeting
The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
Jeff Williams, Amarillo Native, Voice Actor, Man of Many Talents
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Jeff Williams has taken life and turned it into many opportunities. He became a chiropractor and opened up a clinic in Amarillo in 2007. During that time he was blogging about research, which then turned into a podcast called “The Remarkable Truth About Chiropractic: A Unique Journey Into The Research” which was released in 2021.
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
