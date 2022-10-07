ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in Northline Park multiple times while in his car, police say

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple while times in his car in north Houston. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting Monday at Northline Park in the 6900 block of Nordling Rd around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of his car.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
conroetoday.com

Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
SPRING, TX

