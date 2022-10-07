Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged...
Click2Houston.com
2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run
For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories. “It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”. Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos. “She was just beautiful...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after assaulting two people over their dog’s behaviors, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after assaulting two people during an argument over their dog’s behavior, according deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The incident was reported in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect involved...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
Click2Houston.com
Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death
HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
fox26houston.com
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman’s scream scares off gunman during robbery attempt outside bank ATM in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt outside a bank ATM in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported on Sept. 22 around 10:40 p.m. as the woman was depositing a...
Click2Houston.com
93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.
Click2Houston.com
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in Northline Park multiple times while in his car, police say
HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple while times in his car in north Houston. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting Monday at Northline Park in the 6900 block of Nordling Rd around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of his car.
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
2 bodies found in Baytown linked to suspect killed by officers following shooting rampage: PD
BAYTOWN, Texas – Two bodies discovered Sunday have been linked to a suspect who was shot and killed by officers after going on a shooting rampage last week, killing two and injuring two others, bringing the total number of victims to six, according to the Baytown Police Department. The...
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver during Pride Ride in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A driver is being sought following the death of a bicyclist who was struck Tuesday night during Pride Ride in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the call at 7:52 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas Street. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
Driver sought after man struck, killed while crossing North Freeway in north Harris County, police say
HOUSTON – A cash reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run collision on Sept. 24 in north Harris County, according to Houston Crime Stoppers. The crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. when the vehicle struck Humberto...
Man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal fires his lawyers just prior to capital murder trial
The move was made just before court began on Monday. The judge allowed the 50-year-old suspect to represent himself in a capital murder trial
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
conroetoday.com
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
