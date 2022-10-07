Read full article on original website
Related
texasmetronews.com
2022 Red River Showdown
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a hiring event for Bus Operators, Police Officers and Fare Enforcement Officers on Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at DART Headquarters, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas. DART Bus Operators. With DART’s redesigned bus network providing longer service hours, as...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Myrtis Evans
Myrtis Evans is the person you call when you want results. Always pleasant and attentive, Myrtis is skilled, knowledgeable and efficient. A legislative aide for Texas Senatorial District 23, she also served for a State Representative. She has also served as a Dallas County Elections Clerk and City of Dallas Senior Affairs Commissioner. A kind and giving person, Myrtis is politically astute and totally engaged. She’s someone you want on your team because she is results oriented and focused.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Cierra Busby
Cierra Busby is a Manager of Digital and Social Media at UT Southwestern Medical Center and has also enjoyed stints at Service Lloyds Insurance Company as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator, at Spa Sydell Integrative Aesthetics as a Client Services Manager and also as a Media Relations Manager. A graduate of Florida A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, Cierra is a wife and mother with impeccable credentials and an extensive portfolio.
texasmetronews.com
National Pastor Appreciation Day in Dallas
Sunday, October 9, 2022 was National Pastor Appreciation Day and there was a big celebration in Oak Cliff, TX as the members of Ewing Street Church of the Living God honored their long-time spiritual leader, Bishop C.C. Berry, Jr., who has served for 63 years. They also paid tribute to First Lady Billie Berry. South Oak Cliff High School graduate and former WFAA-TV exec. Drew Berry, who is also the Executive Director of the National Association of Black Journalists was in town with his wife and other members of the family for the special occasion. Overseer Aaron Henson brought a message based on the theme, “Reflecting on the Past While Looking to the Future.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: The Dwell Spa
“LOVE THE SKIN YOU DWELL IN” The Dwell Spa, owned by esthetician Tomorrow Leigh, a holistic spa located in Dallas. Tomorrow is Committed to skincare excellence, energetic healing, and overall rejuvenation, She aims to give you an experience that not only promotes the health of your skin, but also your entire well-being. Tomorrow has over 20+ years in the skincare industry, her focus is on treatments that deliver effective results without compromising the skin’s barrier, health, or integrity. Her philosophy is to aid every customer to cultivate the healing and self-care of their skin. Book your appointment at https://www.thedwellspa.com/. The Dwell Spa is located in Village Salons, 7331 Gaston Ave. Suite #109, East Dallas. 469-530-0497.
texasmetronews.com
Better Block Foundation brings a new look to Garland
The Better Block Foundation and the city of Garland partnered this weekend to reimagine an office district block with pedestrian-friendly design and bright colors lining the street. Better Block, an urban design nonprofit, transformed the 600 block of Clara Barton Boulevard into a street market to bring community members together.
texasmetronews.com
Morgan State will be the first HBCU in 45 years with new Medical School￼
Maryland is home to four historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University. Recently, the schools have been getting a lot of financial support, winning a $600 million lawsuit against the state for inadequate funding. The 15-year lawsuit just came to a close in favor of the schools.
texasmetronews.com
4 teens face robbery charges in string of southern Dallas carjackings￼
Four teenagers accused of committing a string of armed carjackings in southern Dallas were taken into custody Tuesday. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo Sanchez, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, each face two counts of aggravated robbery, but Dallas police said they are tied to at least five armed carjackings “over the last few months.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Be Better Here
As we age, wrinkles, skin problems, and stubborn fat begin to develop in all the wrong places. The effects of aging can seem like a down hill battle. Bbetter offers solutions to prolong those effects so you can enjoy your natural beauty longer. LaShundra is a RN with 17+ years clinical experience in both surgical and post operative care. Her love for the beauty industry, spiritual journey, and desire to offer a better experience led to the birth of Bbetter Spa. LaShundra’ s desire is to help each person she encounters to leave better than they came. She does this by utilizing her extensive experience and innovative ideas to provide consistent results to each one of her clients. Bbetter Spa is located at 4770 Eldorado Pkwy. Suite #248, Frisco, TX. Hours Tuesday-Friday 9 am to 5:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. 469-922-3513. Visit the website for all of there services https://www.bbetterhere.com/about.
texasmetronews.com
Meet and Greet Fundraiser Dinner Reception (October 11)
Meet and Greet Fundraiser Dinner Reception, 6:30p.m. 3311 Regent Blvd, Irving. Presented by Sai Business Investments LLC for Judge Mike Jones, Veretta Frazier, District Attorney John Cruezot, Nicole Taylor; Judges Maria Acaves, Nancy Kennedy, Dana Huffman, Mary Brown; Jeca Williams, Dianne Jones and LaDeitra Adkins.
texasmetronews.com
Albany DA David Soares Criticizes Governor Kathy Hochul and Lawmakers for No Action Against Bail Reform￼
Albany DA David Soares Criticizes Governor Kathy Hochul and Lawmakers for No Action Against Bail Reform. On Monday, October 3rd, David Soares, a fellow Democrat an the Albany County district attorney, spoke out against bail reform after two fatal shootings in the state’s capital. He criticized Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers for taking no action to address bail reform.
Comments / 0