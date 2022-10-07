As we age, wrinkles, skin problems, and stubborn fat begin to develop in all the wrong places. The effects of aging can seem like a down hill battle. Bbetter offers solutions to prolong those effects so you can enjoy your natural beauty longer. LaShundra is a RN with 17+ years clinical experience in both surgical and post operative care. Her love for the beauty industry, spiritual journey, and desire to offer a better experience led to the birth of Bbetter Spa. LaShundra’ s desire is to help each person she encounters to leave better than they came. She does this by utilizing her extensive experience and innovative ideas to provide consistent results to each one of her clients. Bbetter Spa is located at 4770 Eldorado Pkwy. Suite #248, Frisco, TX. Hours Tuesday-Friday 9 am to 5:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. 469-922-3513. Visit the website for all of there services https://www.bbetterhere.com/about.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO