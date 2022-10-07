Read full article on original website
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Cinemark Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Cinemark Hldgs CNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cinemark Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $11.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stag Industrial
Within the last quarter, Stag Industrial STAG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial. The company has an average price target of $38.25 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $36.00.
Investor Fear Increases As Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further rise in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index dropped more than 100 points on Tuesday. U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session as investors awaited key inflation data due this week.
Apple Whale Trades For October 11
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 103 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
David Einhorn Wonders If Value Investing Will Ever Make A Comeback: 'There Have Been Serious Changes To Market Structure'
Many market participants either follow quantitative systems or passive investing today, Einhorn said. Very few people know what is the actual worth of companies, the value investor said. Einhorn believes there is an enormous number of companies that are dramatically misvalued. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, has...
Where WEX Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WEX. The company has an average price target of $200.22 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $148.00.
Expert Ratings for Amgen
Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $243.0 versus the current price of Amgen at $245.44, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Amgen...
Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With The Banks: What Investors Need To Know Before Friday
The banks are set to kick off what will be a closely-watched third-quarter earnings season when they report financial results this coming Friday. What To Know: JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, Citigroup Inc C, Wells Fargo & Co WFC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS, Charles Schwab Corp SCHW, U.S. Bancorp USB and PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC are among those scheduled to report at the end of the week.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights
VOXX International VOXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. VOXX International missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $17.40 million from the same...
