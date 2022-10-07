Read full article on original website
M Jackson
4d ago
Leave it to Harrisburg to screw up a wet dream. It appears this Mayor believes she is the Queen and what she wants she will get especially her nepotism demands. She and her office needs to be investigated.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
phillyvoice.com
Hundreds of rats were illegally dumped in the Harrisburg area – now they're in search of a new home
Most people don't have very favorable opinions on rats, who are maligned in urban landscapes for rifling through trash, carrying diseases and generally being creepy scavengers. Their long tails are usually among the first things mentioned by people who've got musophobia. Anyone who has ever kept a rat as a...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
abc27.com
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Spring Garden residents frustrated with construction dump site
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in one Spring Garden Township neighborhood are used to peace and quiet. But lately, that hasn’t been the case. “My alarm clock is the dump truck slamming at 7:00 a.m., on the button every day," said resident Amy Mitten. “I have to listen...
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
PA Liquor Control Board had a record-breaking sales year
Harrisburg, Pa.— Wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, leading to a record income for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, according to unaudited financial results. Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), $109.9 million or 3.8% more than the prior year. This resulted in net income for the year totaling a record $330.9 million, which was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
WGAL
Fetterman rallies in York
YORK, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally in his hometown of York. Fetterman has held very few events since suffering a stroke. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, rallied supporters at the Weis Market's Arena, exactly one month until Election Day. Since his stroke, he's campaigned largely on social media, but with polls showing a tighter race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz., Fetterman is hitting the trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
JBT customers warned of bank phone scam
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Members of Jonestown Bank and Trust in Lancaster and Lebanon counties are being warned of a phone scam. JBT says the scammer will call customers from what looks like JBT’s phone number (717-274-5180) and say there is fraud on their debit card, then attempt to obtain personal information like their account number, debit card number, and last four digits of their social security number.
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
John Fetterman makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up. The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail and on Saturday Fetterman held a rally in York County. “Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to […]
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
Forest camp with wide-ranging history getting ecological makeover
With 40 native tree and shrub species and more than 9,000 plant plugs of about 20 species in the ground on site, an ecological restoration project is well under way at the historic Camp Michaux in Cumberland County. Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2