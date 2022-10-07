Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle

Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
lynnwoodtoday.com
14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament raises more than $60K to support school programs
The 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K walk/run and new futsal tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000 for programs supporting students, families and educators, according to event sponsor the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Last week, more than 1,100 students, teachers, and families walked, ran, rolled, or kicked their...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Entries due Nov. 1 for ‘NùD: art of the figure’ exhibit at Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center
Edmonds-based Graphite Arts Center will host “NùD: art of the figure,” a juried exhibit celebrating figurative art, in early 2023. The deadline for artists interested in submitting their work is Nov. 1. The show will run from Jan. 16-March 18, 2023. An opening reception and awards ceremony...
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle
Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing. The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers
We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
