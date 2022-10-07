Canopy Growth, Tilray Pull Back After Enjoying Surge Following Biden's Pardon: What's Up With These Cannabis Stocks?

FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.

