ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Canopy Growth, Tilray Pull Back After Enjoying Surge Following Biden's Pardon: What's Up With These Cannabis Stocks?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours

FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Investor Fear Increases As Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further rise in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index dropped more than 100 points on Tuesday. U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session as investors awaited key inflation data due this week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Higher; Producer Price Data, Fed Minutes In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Nasdaq index closed lower by more than 100 points in the previous session amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares. The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Medical Marijuana#Stock#Cannabis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Canopy Growth Corp#Cgc#Tilray Brands Inc#The Canopy Growth Chart
Benzinga

David Einhorn Wonders If Value Investing Will Ever Make A Comeback: 'There Have Been Serious Changes To Market Structure'

Many market participants either follow quantitative systems or passive investing today, Einhorn said. Very few people know what is the actual worth of companies, the value investor said. Einhorn believes there is an enormous number of companies that are dramatically misvalued. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Puerto Rico
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy