Canopy Growth, Tilray Pull Back After Enjoying Surge Following Biden's Pardon: What's Up With These Cannabis Stocks?

Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling
Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform. The statement, issued last week...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours
FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Investor Fear Increases As Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further rise in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index dropped more than 100 points on Tuesday. U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session as investors awaited key inflation data due this week.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Surge Ahead of FOMC Minutes, September Inflation Prints — PepsiCo, Tech And Chinese Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Wednesday after the mixed close in the previous session. Bargain hunting following six straight sessions of declines by the broader market could help offset some of the nervousness of traders ahead of two inflation reports. Tuesday, stocks opened...
Philips, Owens & Minor And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Cameco Corporation CCJ shares dropped 11.7% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
US Stock Futures Higher; Producer Price Data, Fed Minutes In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Nasdaq index closed lower by more than 100 points in the previous session amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares. The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices,...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
David Einhorn Wonders If Value Investing Will Ever Make A Comeback: 'There Have Been Serious Changes To Market Structure'
Many market participants either follow quantitative systems or passive investing today, Einhorn said. Very few people know what is the actual worth of companies, the value investor said. Einhorn believes there is an enormous number of companies that are dramatically misvalued. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, has...
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 3%: Hang Seng Hits 11-Year Low As Focus Turns To US Inflation Data
Shares of Alibaba, Meituan, Nio and Baidu lose over 3% in morning trade. New bank lending in China almost doubled in September compared to the previous month. The cost of insuring exposure to China's sovereign debt surged to its highest level since January 2017 on Tuesday. Hong Kong markets opened...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Warren Buffett's Buying This Passive Income Stock
Berkshire Hathaway recently tripled its position in this financial stock.
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
The producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, remains at a multi-decade high, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.
Meta Analyst Says Quest Pro Uptake Likely To Be Slow Due to These 2 Reasons
Meta Platforms Inc. META held its Meta Connect 2022 on Tuesday where it showed off its metaverse product slate, announced additional partnerships and also released its next-gen Quest Pro headset. What Happened: Following the event, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating and $196 price target for...
