My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conferenceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools
New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3g1C7ss.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
WOWK
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
NBC4 Columbus
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
OSU announces kickoff time versus Iowa
Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3fMn59W.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Fayette County residents optimistic for Honda/LG battery plant
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Honda and LG Energy Solutions are planning on investing several billions of dollars in Fayette County after announcing Tuesday the construction of a $3.5 billion joint venture battery plant. It’s another example of a big investment on its way to a small Ohio town. Jeffersonville residents said they are excited about […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
wosu.org
Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus
President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
Meet Steelton Village, the century-old South Side warehouse getting new purpose
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers of a repurposed 130-year-old warehouse south of downtown are expanding with a surrounding neighborhood featuring 1,000 residences, restaurants, workplaces, and more. Named Steelton Village, the 36-acre development is growing from The Fort, a former 19th-century ladder and fire truck factory. The space is now home to more than two-dozen tenants, […]
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
Kurelic: What I saw Friday night; Carter, Curtis and McDonald; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Springfield at Centerville game to see Ohio State 2024...
