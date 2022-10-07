ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools

New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3g1C7ss. New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3g1C7ss. 19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln …. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
WOWK

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus

Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus. Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting …. Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus. Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers …. Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU announces kickoff time versus Iowa

Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers …. Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3fMn59W. What happened at the Ohio U.S. Senate debate between …. What happened at the Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and JD Vance. 16-year-old brings loaded...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Local Life#Localevent#Pink Diamond#Student Loan Forgiveness#Cardboard Boxes#Columbus Italian#Downtown Football#Watterson Football#School#Wx Earn
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fayette County residents optimistic for Honda/LG battery plant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Honda and LG Energy Solutions are planning on investing several billions of dollars in Fayette County after announcing Tuesday the construction of a $3.5 billion joint venture battery plant. It’s another example of a big investment on its way to a small Ohio town. Jeffersonville residents said they are excited about […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus

President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Steelton Village, the century-old South Side warehouse getting new purpose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers of a repurposed 130-year-old warehouse south of downtown are expanding with a surrounding neighborhood featuring 1,000 residences, restaurants, workplaces, and more.  Named Steelton Village, the 36-acre development is growing from The Fort, a former 19th-century ladder and fire truck factory. The space is now home to more than two-dozen tenants, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy