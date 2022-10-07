Read full article on original website
Hilton Head educator named Beaufort County Teacher of the Year
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Schools spent the day celebrating education, and the educators who make a difference in the classroom every day. “The teacher of the year is Dr. Laverne Stewart from Hilton Head Middle School.” Big cheers from her school and the rest of the local teachers in attendance as […]
WSAV News 3
Goodwill hosting hiring event in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is hosting an organization-wide hiring event. The event will be held October 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Center on Sallie Mood Drive. The event is a walk in event so no pre-registration is required. The organization is hiring for full and […]
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County are bracing for what they worry will be too much development. They came to a listening session with county commissioners to voice their concerns over the growth many anticipate with the Hyundai Pant planned near them in Bryan County. Speakers brought...
wtoc.com
Several voter’s eligibility challenged at Chatham Co. Board of Registrars meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow is the last day for Georgians to register to vote but some are worried other residents aren’t registered properly. The Chatham County Board of Registrars had a special called meeting today for a hearing that challenged several people’s eligibility to vote. The chairman...
J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center hosts 4th annual fundraising gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —It was a great weekend for the JC Lewis Primary Health Care Center and the people it serves. The agency hosted its 4th annual healthcare fundraising gala. Proceeds from the event go toward funding continued access to medical, dental, and behavioral health treatment services for those who are homeless, uninsured, or underinsured. […]
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah Ghost Pirates open up training camp, hold inaugural practice
The Savannah Ghost Pirates held a special jersey reveal on Friday, and on Monday, announced their 30-man camp roster. Savannah Ghost Pirates open up training camp, hold …. The Savannah Ghost Pirates held a special jersey reveal on Friday, and on Monday, announced their 30-man camp roster. RAW VIDEO: ‘My...
wtoc.com
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
wtoc.com
Commissioners working to apply for grant money to remove railroad crossings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings. “Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”. Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to...
Beaufort County teen detained after bringing gun to school
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teen from Grays Hill in Beaufort County has been detained after police say he brought a handgun into the Whale Branch High School football stadium Friday night. The 16-year-old, who remains unnamed, was discovered to have the weapon after he dropped it on the ground in the presence of […]
yourislandnews.com
Whale Branch student charged with bringing handgun to Friday night football game
A 16-year-old Grays Hill resident was detained by law enforcement after he brought a handgun onto Whale Branch Early College High School property Friday night, Oct. 7. He is the second Beaufort County School District student in just two days to face a weapons charge for carrying a firearm onto school district property.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
The Post and Courier
Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA
The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
City to clear out President Street homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city will clear out the encampment on President Street, permanently. Mayor Van Johnson says it’s a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young says he’s lived in the encampment, off and on, for two years, and isn’t ready to leave. “I come down here; I can turn my […]
