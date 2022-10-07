ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Goodwill hosting hiring event in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is hosting an organization-wide hiring event. The event will be held October 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Center on Sallie Mood Drive. The event is a walk in event so no pre-registration is required. The organization is hiring for full and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center hosts 4th annual fundraising gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —It was a great weekend for the JC Lewis Primary Health Care Center and the people it serves. The agency hosted its 4th annual healthcare fundraising gala. Proceeds from the event go toward funding continued access to medical, dental, and behavioral health treatment services for those who are homeless, uninsured, or underinsured. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Ghost Pirates open up training camp, hold inaugural practice

The Savannah Ghost Pirates held a special jersey reveal on Friday, and on Monday, announced their 30-man camp roster. Savannah Ghost Pirates open up training camp, hold …. The Savannah Ghost Pirates held a special jersey reveal on Friday, and on Monday, announced their 30-man camp roster. RAW VIDEO: ‘My...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01.
HINESVILLE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia's new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
Savannah Tribune

Introducing…Savannah State University's 2022 Homecoming Court!

Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
SAVANNAH, GA
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA

