FIFA

South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL are supporting Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting on Tuesday that involved the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek his re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March. South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL’s rejection of the FIFA president’s suggestion for a biennial World Cup.
Fact check: Herschel Walker’s false and misleading recent claims

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
5 things to know for October 12: Biden, Iran, Supreme Court, NASA, Economy

At this time of year, it’s easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season’s flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too — and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
