South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL are supporting Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting on Tuesday that involved the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek his re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March. South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL’s rejection of the FIFA president’s suggestion for a biennial World Cup.
Fact check: Herschel Walker’s false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid an influx of migrants...
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The woman told the Post...
5 things to know for October 12: Biden, Iran, Supreme Court, NASA, Economy
At this time of year, it’s easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season’s flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too — and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
