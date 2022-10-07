Read full article on original website
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Taco Bell Opens New Store on East Side of Chillicothe
Ross – Another taco option has come to Chillicothe, as taco bell opens another location on the East Side of Chillicothe. Today the new Taco Bell opened at 1005 East Main st Chillicothe Ohio. The location is a full drive-thru location, along with indoor seating, and offers all the same great menu items as other locations.
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Busy weekend for firefighters across the region
SCIOTO VALLEY — Firefighters across the Scioto Valley were busy over the weekend. On Saturday, fire crews in Ross County responded to a barn fire in the 3700 block of Route 180 near Kingston. According to reports, the structure was engulfed in flames upon arrival. During the early morning...
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
614now.com
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dump trump collides with two cars in Pickaway Co., sending several to hospital
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Duvall Road in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about a crash involving multiple vehicles and a commercial truck. At least one person, according to sources on the scene, had to be cut from the wreckage and is in serious condition.
Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell
We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Seven straight for the Senators
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Make it seven straight for the Portsmouth West Senators. West secured a 42-20 home win over visiting Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play in week eight on Friday night — improving its overall mark to 7-1 (3-0 SOC II). West’s offense outgained Valley...
Upper Arlington shoe store lacing up after 6 decades of business
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — After 57 years of operation and 32 years of current ownership, Jeff and Patty Brown have announced plans to retire and close Brown's Shoes. "I started when I was 12, washing windows. I started selling shoes when I was 16. I'm now 67," Jeff Brown said.
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
