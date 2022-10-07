ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Taco Bell Opens New Store on East Side of Chillicothe

Ross – Another taco option has come to Chillicothe, as taco bell opens another location on the East Side of Chillicothe. Today the new Taco Bell opened at 1005 East Main st Chillicothe Ohio. The location is a full drive-thru location, along with indoor seating, and offers all the same great menu items as other locations.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Busy weekend for firefighters across the region

SCIOTO VALLEY — Firefighters across the Scioto Valley were busy over the weekend. On Saturday, fire crews in Ross County responded to a barn fire in the 3700 block of Route 180 near Kingston. According to reports, the structure was engulfed in flames upon arrival. During the early morning...
KINGSTON, OH
614now.com

Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville

Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell

We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
POWELL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Seven straight for the Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Make it seven straight for the Portsmouth West Senators. West secured a 42-20 home win over visiting Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play in week eight on Friday night — improving its overall mark to 7-1 (3-0 SOC II). West’s offense outgained Valley...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Community Policy