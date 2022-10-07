ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet

James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
The Independent

‘Blood Moon’ coming Sunday with the first full Moon of Autumn

A full Moon will grace the skies on Sunday 9 October. The first full Moon of autumn, it is sometimes known as the Hunter’s Moon or Blood Moon.The full Moon will appear opposite the Sun in the sky around 4.55pm EDT on Sunday, Though this will be Monday morning for people in the Gulf Standard or Iran time zones all the way to the International Date Line.While it will not be a “super moon,” a non-scientific term referring to full Moons that occur while the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth, this full Moon does come with an...
Bay News 9

See Jupiter near the full Hunter's Moon

October’s full moon officially happens the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9, and you can use it the night before as an easy target for finding Jupiter. October’s full moon is usually called the Hunter’s Moon. Native Americans referred to it as the Falling Leaves Moon, Harvest Moon and Someone Stores Food Moon, among others.
