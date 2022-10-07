ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Analyzing Michigan State men’s ice hockey: No. 16 UMass-Lowell is next up

Over the weekend, Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with Bowling Green. In the first game at Munn Ice Arena, MSU took a 3-1 loss. The Spartans completely turned it around on Saturday night at Slater Family Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio, dominating in both the shots column and on the scoreboard for a 2-1 victory.
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Jeremy Fears Jr.

Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class has potentially turned into one for the ages and has earned the Hall of Fame coach plenty of praise for his efforts recently. The future looks bright for Michigan State men’s basketball. While certainly big man Xavier Booker looks like the headliner of...
Notes & Quotes: Spartans look to move forward together after fourth-straight loss

The Michigan State football program held its weekly player/assistant coach media availability on Tuesday, following the team’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Things started off differently this week, as both wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne kicked things off, speaking about the team’s struggles and how the Spartans can move forward as a unit.
Photo Gallery: Ohio State vs. Michigan State Football - Oct. 8, 2022

The Michigan State football team dropped its fourth-straight game on Saturday, losing to Ohio State by a final score of 49-20. While the Spartans were able to keep up with the Buckeyes initially, the game was essentially over by halftime. It was a difficult day for Michigan State, as the...
Michigan State men’s and women’s basketball Media Days participants unveiled, MSU picked fourth in Big Ten preseason poll

With the start of the regular season just under one month away, the Big Ten Conference is set to hold Big Ten Basketball Media Days over the next two days in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This year will be the first time that Minneapolis will play host to the event with the men’s and women’s teams combined in the same days. Minneapolis was also announced as the host for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Film Room: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State dominated Michigan State on Saturday. It started off better than I think most expected. With the score sitting at 21-13 more than halfway through the second quarter, my eyebrow started to raise. However, A Series Of Events occurred, and the final score looked a lot more like what I expected it to be.
Michigan State women’s soccer takes down rival Michigan

Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Michigan on Sunday by a final score of 2-0. MSU improved to 10-1-3 on the season and 5-0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Partly due to Michigan State’s recent success, the team set a new program record for attendance as 3,022 fans came out to see the game.
