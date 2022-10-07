ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Top Headlines: Fall Color Change Forecast, and More

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36onNo_0iQ7pLMt00

WOW! What a difference northern Michigan! This past week’s cold and crisp nights made a HUGE change across the state. Read More.

A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Read More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asSc0_0iQ7pLMt00

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Read More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ao2Wj_0iQ7pLMt00

A Thompsonville man is facing multiple sex crime charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young victim, Michigan State Police say. Read More.

All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Bridge Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month. Read More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKYjz_0iQ7pLMt00

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Michigan Prep Football Poll

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2. Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1. Division 3. School Record Points. 1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50. 2. Mason (7-0) 44. 3. Muskegon (5-2) 36. 4. River Rouge...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Northern Michigan#Governor Of Michigan#Fall Color#Mt Pleasant#The Michigan Lottery#Thompsonville
9&10 News

Michigan Court of Claims Rules in Favor of State in Prevailing Wage Case

The Michigan Court of Claims has sided with the State in favor of its prevailing wage policy, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. According to the Attorney General’s Office, in July, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan with a motion for preliminary injunction asking the Court of Claims to enjoin Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) from requiring prevailing wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Attorney General’s Office says ABC claimed the State cannot require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law in 2018.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: Highlighting Squash Recipes for Fall

There’s just something about squash that just makes it so warm and filling in the fall. While butternut squash is a fall favorite, there are still various squashes that are in-season in October. This includes acorn and spaghetti squash, which offer plenty of nutrients including vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence

A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lottery
9&10 News

Whitmer and Dixon Prepare for First Debate This Week

Election Day is four weeks from Tuesday and later this week Michiganders have the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. There are just two debates scheduled between the two women vying for the governor’s seat, this Thursday and Tuesday October 25th. . These will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer Holds Campaign Rally at CMU

Hundreds of students and community members rallied at Central Michigan University for a meet and greet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The election is now less than a month away. The first debate between Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon is Thursday. Whitmer made four campaign stops Sunday with the final one at CMU.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

2nd Man Convicted in Whitmer Plot Gets 4 Years in Prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials and he will get credit for the two years already spent in custody. But his sentence was longer than the term given to another man who had quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Politcal Strategist Shares What to Expect From Governor Whitmer, Tudor Dixon Debates

Election day is four weeks from Tuesday, and later this week we’ll have the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon. There are two debates scheduled between the two women vying for the governor’s seat. They’re taking place Thursday and Tuesday, Oct. 25. The nominees will share a stage and have the opportunity to try to sway undecided voters.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Long Lake Fire and Rescue Holds Open House for New Fire Station

Long Lake Fire and Rescue held an open house Friday for their brand new fire station. They asked voters back in 2020 to approve double their standing millage in order to build the station. And after being approved by voters and more than a year of construction, the station is ready to serve the community. It is two-times the size of the old station, and the space was necessary after they took on an ambulance service.
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy