Top Headlines: Fall Color Change Forecast, and More

WOW! What a difference northern Michigan! This past week's cold and crisp nights made a HUGE change across the state.

A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday.

A Thompsonville man is facing multiple sex crime charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young victim, Michigan State Police say.

All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Bridge Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month.