Oregon State

Washington state sees lightest wildfire season in a decade

SEATTLE — Although a couple large fires continue to burn, Washington state this year has had the fewest acres burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that about 140,300 acres have...
WASHINGTON STATE
State ferries says, ‘Welcome aboard for free!’ to youth

SEATTLE – Some say the best things in life are free. If you’re age 18 or younger, that will soon include a ride aboard Washington State Ferries. Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, youth will board for free as a result of this year’s Move Ahead Washington transportation package. The law directs transit agencies to provide free fares for passengers 18 and under across the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
College Staffers Lay Out Priorities for WA Legislative Session

Community and technical college faculty members are preparing for the legislative session in Olympia, and among the top priorities for the American Federation of Teachers of Washington is pay parity between adjunct or contingent professors and their full-time peers. Jacqui Cain, contingent faculty at Pierce College and vice president for...
OLYMPIA, WA

