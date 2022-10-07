ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sean Hayes Disputes Playwright’s Account Of Broadway-Bound Oscar Levant Project’s Origins

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XcFY_0iQ7p4Rn00

Ten years ago, actor Sean Hayes and playwright David Adjmi were working together to develop a play based on the life of Oscar Levant, the actor, pianist and notorious wit of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Now Hayes is preparing to bring Good Night, Oscar to Broadway next spring. The play is written by Doug Wright .

Exactly how, why and when Hayes and Adjmi split up their partnership on the project is being disputed by both sides in an unusually public way. Adjmi wrote a long Facebook post detailing his perspective earlier this week, as publicity for Good Night, Oscar is just beginning to emerge. Theater twitter took note, as did The New York Times.

In response, Hayes, Wright and their producer Beth Williams have released their own extensive statement, obtained by Deadline. The two accounts of exactly how Levant came into Hayes’ life are notably different.

Adjmi, perhaps best known as the author of 3C , a popular 2012 Off Broadway comedy that outrageously parodied the classic sitcom Three’s Company , met Hayes that same year – on that they both agree. But Adjmi says he was approached by the actor to write an autobiographical play focusing on Hayes’ mother. When the playwright didn’t “respond to the material,” Adjmi says, “Sean said he wanted to work with me and suggested we brainstorm other ideas.”

“After a series of conversations I pitched an idea to write a play about Oscar Levant,” Adjmi wrote on Facebook. “Sean said no. He did not want to play Oscar Levant, did not want to do a period play, or do anything involving music. Over emails (which I still have) I eventually convinced him to do it. He relented, he said, because of my ‘passion for the material.’”

Hayes has a different take. In the statement released by the Good Night, Oscar production, Hayes dates his interest in Levant back to 2009, when he commissioned a photo of himself dressed as Levant in an effort to win an audition to play the character in a George Gershwin biopic then being developed (it was never produced).

The following year, says Hayes, after working on the 2010 Broadway revival of Promises, Promises with producer Williams, the two discussed “a project around Mr. Hayes’ long-held interest in Oscar Levant’s story.” They chose, they say, Adjmi from a list of writers to develop a script in 2012.

Both agree that work on the script proceeded for about two years. According to Adjmi, producer Williams, who had commissioned him to write the draft, then asked for changes “that would lighten the material.”

“Beth said she wanted Grey Gardens The Musical , not Grey Gardens the movie,” Adjmi wrote, comparing the somewhat lighter musical take on the famously fascinating if disturbing documentary about two eccentric shut-ins. “I refused to make her changes. In turn, she told my (then) agent she would give me a sum of money to bury my play for five years while they developed a new version of my idea by another writer. Of course, I refused the money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Umlwf_0iQ7p4Rn00
David Adjmi (center) with 2012 New York cast of ‘3C’: Eddie Cahill, Jake Silbermann, Hannah Cabell, Anna Chlumsky, Bill Buell and Kate Buddeke (Getty Images)

Or, as the Good Night, Oscar team, describes: “After working on the script for roughly two years, it became clear that Mr. Hayes and Mr. Adjmi had different creative visions. The decision was made by the production to sever ties with Mr. Adjmi and both parties understood that each party would continue developing plays based on Oscar Levant. There was no encumbrance on David Adjmi proceeding with his play after the option period he was paid for expired.”

Wrote Adjmi, “As Oscar Levant is in the public domain, anyone can write a play about him. Though I found this gesture of Sean’s kind of unsavory, to be honest I would have been happy to just take my play and move on. But when I refused their money, Beth and Sean said they were going to hold onto my option. That even though they had zero intention of producing my play, they were going to stall me while they developed their competing play. They blocked me from developing my play at Sundance in 2015, where I was a finalist that year.” He continued that after Hayes made his intentions public about doing a Levant bio-play, the actor and Williams “threatened my agent that they would sue me if I didn’t scrub all mention of my play from the internet.”

“It is one thing to develop another play based on material I suggested,” Adjmi wrote, “but it is quite another to engage in a campaign to sabotage mine—which was clearly their intention.”

By 2015, Hayes’ team had recruited Doug Wright, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright of 2004’s I Am My Own Wife , to the Levant project, commissioning an entirely new play. Wright had written the book for the 2006 musical Grey Gardens .

In the production’s statement, Wright says, “I telephoned David and we had a cordial conversation. I urged him to be candid with me and made a point of suggesting that I didn’t want to create awkwardness or ill-feeling with a fellow playwright. He assured me this was not the case and was gracious in telling me that I should accept the assignment.”

Wright continues, “He told me that he might continue to actively pursue a production for his script and I assured him that was fine by me.”

Adjmi wrapped up his Facebook post by noting, “My aim in writing this is not is not get anyone cancelled, I just want my story out there. After harboring this for nearly a decade, scurrying around, trying to rush the development of my play so it wouldn’t die altogether, I feel exhausted and very depressed.”

Says the Good Night, Oscar production, “We wish Mr. Adjmi well with his endeavors.”

Good Night, Oscar , directed by Lisa Peterson, begins performances at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre on April 7, 2023, with an official opening on April 24. The limited engagement runs through Aug. 27.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Levant
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Doug Wright
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Eddie Cahill
Person
Justin Mikita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Playwright#The New York Times
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy