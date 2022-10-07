Halloween is a just around the corner. Now is a great time to buy your Halloween decorations for your trick or treat celebrations, haunted house, or Halloween parties. Save on decorations and great decor with Walmart’s great low prices. Spruce up your lawns, gardens, decks or patios with scary spiders. Snag a few witch hat string lights, or pre-lit outdoor decor.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO