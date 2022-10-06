ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entravision Repping La Chokolata

Starting January 12, 2023, Entravision will have exclusive network representation of “El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata”. The show airs on 97 radio stations across the United States, representing 64% of the U.S. Hispanic population. “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive representation of ‘El Show de...
