Keeler: Phillip Lindsay didn’t waste any time reminding Broncos Country why they loved him. And missed him. “He’s on a journey. And he doesn’t stop.”

Keenan Allen was displeased with his head coach on Sunday on a very public forum. But it sounds like he and Brandon Staley are cool. Staley spoke with reporters about Allen's tweet questioning his call on Sunday to go for it on fourth down late against the Cleveland Browns. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach said he's since spoken with Allen about the tweet and believes that the public disagreement has already made him "closer" with the Pro Bowl receiver.

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO