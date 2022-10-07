Read full article on original website
The Midnight Club
Spoiler alert: The Midnight Club finale spoilers follow. It’s hard to know just who to trust in a Mike Flanagan horror series. By now, every fan knows Flanagan’s ghost stories have tons of twists that have viewers rethinking everything, and The Midnight Club is no different. The final episodes of the show centered on a big character reveal, but it’s one some fans might’ve seen coming, given all the clues about Shasta and Julia Jayne, sprinkled in along the way.
The Midnight Club's Green Day Song Was A Mistake, Mike Flanagan Admits
The Midnight Club isn’t just a ‘mysterious ghost story; it’s also a time capsule of a very specific moment in the mid-‘90s. Since the series is set in 1994 (the same year its source material, Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, was published), The Midnight Club is filled with overalls, bucket hats, and throwback jams. But one of the most pivotal songs didn’t exactly fit into the show’s timeframe. After viewers noticed the anachronism, showrunner Mike Flanagan admitted The Midnight Club’s Green Day song was a logistical mistake, but one that he doesn’t regret making.
The Midnight Club's Season 1 Soundtrack Is Full Of '90s Jams
With The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, series creator Mike Flanagan established himself as one of Netflix’s go-to names for horror. His latest project, The Midnight Club, continues this tradition. Also in line with the Haunting series, The Midnight Club is not solely Flanagan’s brainchild, but rather pulled from the works of a great author — this time, it’s teen horror master Christopher Pike. And the songs on The Midnight Club’s Season 1 soundtrack take Pike’s 1990s-era book setting and turn it into a 21st-century love letter to throwback jams.
Jelly Belly’s New Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavors Are Magical
There’s a Sorting Hat jelly bean dispenser, too!. You’re about to be snacking like a wizard, because Jelly Belly launched a new collection of Harry Potter-inspired Butterbeer goodies on Oct. 3. And with a lineup of delicious candies, flavorful jelly beans, and unique collectible items, the collection is just as magical as it sounds.
Here’s Everything To Remember About Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
The recap you need before diving into the new season. After almost 20 years on the air, Grey’s Anatomy has gone through a whole lot of story and it can be hard to keep track. As Season 19 gets going, here’s the recap you need on all the Grey’s Anatomy drama from Season 18.
Jenna Dewan Responded To JoJo Siwa Citing Her As Her "Gay Awakening"
Is there any greater honor than being the main character in someone else’s “gay awakening?” Ask Jenna Dewan, because it turns out, she played a big role in JoJo Siwa’s journey to understanding her sexuality. After Siwa revealed how the Step Up star caused a huge moment of realization in her, Jenna Dewan responded to JoJo Siwa’s TikTok about her “gay awakening,” leading to a seriously cute interaction.
Jennifer Lawrence Said She's "Never" Doing A Film Franchise Again
Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to pick up Katniss Everdeen’s bow and arrows in the future. Though the Hunger Games movies helped make Lawrence the A-list star she is today, she made it very clear she’s moved on from blockbuster film franchises in order to focus on telling stories she’s more personally passionate about. The actor got real about how she feels about her past decisions and what movies she wants to make in the future during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival, and Jennifer Lawrence took the opportunity to proclaim she’s done with film franchises.
Sierra Got Real On IG About Why She Abruptly Left BIP
Bachelor In Paradise is known for a lot of silly drama, but every now and then the drama takes a more serious turn. Real emotional connections can happen on the beach, but then if and when those connections end, it can be rough for everyone. Sierra Jackson had a strong relationship going with Michael Allio, but in the Oct. 10 episode of BIP, they had a super emotional breakup. In fact, Sierra was so emotional about the breakup that she decided to leave Bachelor In Paradise for good.
What Happened To Dyana On House Of The Dragon? The Director Explained
Although Episode 8 of House of the Dragon was technically titled “Lord of the Tides,” the episode could’ve easily been called “The Last Supper.” The Targaryen family dinner dominated the conversation, both in recaps and on Twitter. However, an incident from earlier in the episode troubled a lot of viewers, especially how it was left open-ended. So, what exactly happened to Dyana, the family nanny, on House of the Dragon? Breathe a sigh of relief, because it’s not as bad as you thought (even though it’s still pretty bad).
Twitter Is So Confused By Ashley & Jared's Extended BIP Vacation
It’s not unusual for Bachelor Nation alums to head to Paradise multiple times, but usually, that’s in an effort to find love. Once contestants get married, they usually go off into the sunset together and live happily ever after. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are apparently not your typical Bachelor Nation alums, though. They’ve joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, even though they’re happily married and have a family. They’re not there to date anyone, just to enjoy a vacation together. Suffice it to say, Twitter is pretty confused by Jared and Ashley’s Paradise reappearance, and the memes make that very clear.
Chris Pine Shaved His Long Hair & His New Look Is Pure Silver Fox
A big win for the zaddy stan community has arrived. Chris Pine has gone full silver fox courtesy of a dramatic new haircut that shows off his natural hair color. Gone is the shaggy blond cult-leader lob the 42-year-old sported throughout the tumultuous press tour for Don’t Worry Darling. Now, Pine is sporting a super short cut with a full head — and face — of salt-and-pepper hair. While his hippie dad days will be missed, there’s a lot to love about Pine’s new look.
There’d Be No Jessie Reyez Without Beyoncé & Cumbia Music
In Elite Daily’s series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative teen years. Here, Colombian Canadian singer Jessie Reyez shares the artists who inspired her distinctive sound and latest record, YESSIE. When Jessie Reyez thinks of her...
