Davis Webb ready, Brian Daboll comfortable if Webb pressed into action for Giants Sunday

Daniel Jones is “on track” to play Sunday despite a balky ankle, but with Tyrod Taylor still in concussion protocol, it appears as if Davis Webb will be the backup – and could see his first extended NFL action if Jones is unable to go the whole way.

Over five years in the NFL, Webb’s only action was one meaningless series late in a Buffalo blowout win over the Jets last year, but he is someone who is comfortable in Brian Daboll’s offense from being with him with the Bills, so the head coach is comfortable turning to him despite the lack of actual game reps.

“He's been in the offense for a long time. So, each week, even though he's on the practice squad, he prepares. That's what we ask all our guys to do: prepare like you're going to have an opportunity to play, so when the opportunity does present itself and you're brought up that you're ready to go,” Daboll said earlier this week.

Webb said all the right things in his media session earlier this week, saying he just wanted to be a good teammate, knows he’s third on the depth chart, and that he will “continue to work to get an opportunity, and if it does happen, just keep preparing like you have been for the last 5 1/2 years.”

It’s the first half of that last part that led to him signing with the Giants this summer, despite getting an offer to join Buffalo’s coaching staff.

“It was a rough couple of weeks. A lot of pros, a lot of cons, had to make a decision quick…but I'm happy I came here,” Webb said. “You do want to play, and I've got to learn from Mike (Kafka) and (Quarterbacks Coach) Shea (Tierney) again, and Dabs and (Offensive Line Coach) Bobby (Johnson). Just kind of see year one of the system. When I got to Buffalo, they were in year two in the system, and I've learned a lot. It will help me down the road as a player and a coach.”

“We have a very good relationship,” Daboll added. “I'm happy he's here. I think he's done a great job. And if he has to play, I think he'll be ready to play.”

Webb was in a similar situation last year in Buffalo, when both backup Mitchell Trubisky and fellow practice squad QB Jake Fromm got COVID, which is why he was active for that game against the Jets where he finally made his NFL debut.

As he noted earlier this week, “it was a similar situation and we’ll play it by ear,” but Daboll, who was of course Buffalo’s OC last year, worked out three other QBs this week but ended up sticking with Webb because of that familiarity.

“He's been with me for a while, so you're not teaching it. He knows our stuff,” Daboll said. “I have a lot of confidence in Davis. He hasn't played a full game in the regular season, but I've been around him for four years. I've watched him compete. I watch how he prepares. I watch how he leads. If he is afforded this opportunity, then Davis will be ready.”

And, no matter whether it’s a full-strength Jones, a hobbled Jones, or a “debuting” Webb, Daboll has his game plans ready for whatever is under center.

“If they’re out there and ready to play, you want to put them in the best position as you can. Whether that's drop backs, runs, play actions, you do that as a coach,” Daboll said. “If they're ready to go and they're out there, then they're able to do the things that we need them to do for that week. And you know that changes. One plan hasn't been the same as the next hasn't been the same as the next, so you take some of that into account. But you want guys to be able to execute what you need to execute in order to give yourself a chance to win.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch