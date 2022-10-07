ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Flohio Drops 12 Records On Album “Out of Heart”

Flohio, whose real name is Funmi Ohiosumah, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist hailing from South London. The 30-year-old has a distinct sound as she experiments with out-of-the-ordinary beats and talks about a range of topics. On Friday, October 7, Flohio dropped her album, Out of Heart. The project consisted of...
Celebrate Cardi B’s 30th With A Throwback: Stream “Lick” Featuring Offset

Cardi B celebrates another trip around the Sun today (October 11), but it’s not just any birthday for the mother of two – it’s her 30th, which marks a major moment in life for a woman, especially one who’s achieved as much as the rap diva has managed to throughout her illustrious career.
Nba Youngboy
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only

The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit

There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split

Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
T.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap Albums

On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.
Halle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: “Love You Forever”

“The Little Mermaid” starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day. DDG has been doing a ton of celebrating lately. From the arrival of his sophomore album, It’s Not Me It’s You (as well as the deluxe cut), featuring artists like Coi Leray, Gunna, NLE Choppa, Lakeyah, and Offset to his 25th birthday, the Michigan-born recording artist is on a serious roll this fall.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead

As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
