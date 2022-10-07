Save 20 percent on dog essentials with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program

Amazon. Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale doesn’t start until October 11, but the company just kicked off a new Stock Up & Save promotion exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The site is offering a 20 percent discount when you place an order of $50 or more that contains useful items from a pre-selected list. The list includes anything from rechargeable batteries to body lotion , but we’ve been especially impressed with the selection of supplies for dog owners.

The list of discounted items includes essentials for any pooch. You were probably going to regularly buy new poop bags anyway, so you may as well save a couple of bucks in the process. If you buy some stuff for yourself to hit Amazon’s $50 minimum for this promotion, we won’t tell anyone. It’s important to remember that Amazon’s Stock Up & Save promotion is only available if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial to the service if you’ve never checked it out before.

It’s worth signing up for an Amazon Prime account right now because you’ll also have access to all the best deals during the Prime Early Access Sale , which is a great time to get early holiday shopping done.

Dog training can be difficult, but you can save yourself a lot of hassle by picking up a 50-pack of Amazon’s Quick Drying Pee Pads. The disposable 5-layer pads absorb liquid on contact and have a plastic border around every side to prevent overflow. The pads are 24 inches long x 23 inches wide, so they’ll accommodate any puppy. If you feel like your pooch will take a little more time to train, Amazon is also offering a 120-pack of its Odor Control Pee Pads as part of its promotion.

Picking up after your dog is a dirty job, but it’s part of existing in a polite society. This 900-pack of Amazon Basics’ Dog Poop Bags should last you a good long time, and it comes with a handy leash clip to keep them handy at all times. Each back is nine inches long and 13-inches wide, so you shouldn’t have an issue picking up after any mess. The clip holds multiple bags, so you’ll be set in case of an emergency, too. Amazon says the polyurethane bags minimize odors, too, which will help as you make your way toward the nearest public garbage can.

If your dog is incontinent or gets a little too excited during long car rides or other travel, it’s worth keeping a set of Amazon Basics’ Disposable Diapers in your travel arsenal. The diapers come in multiple sizes, and have a color-changing indicator, so you’ll know at a glance whether or not they need to be changed. If you’re worried about your dog’s fur getting pinched by Velcro or another abrasive adhesive, don’t worry. These diapers have fasteners that’ll keep the diaper securely around your dog’s waist without the threat of causing any discomfort.

More Stock Up & Save deals from Amazon

While you’re pampering your pooch, here are some items you may want for yourself.

