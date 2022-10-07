ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Celebrate Cardi B’s 30th With A Throwback: Stream “Lick” Featuring Offset

Cardi B celebrates another trip around the Sun today (October 11), but it’s not just any birthday for the mother of two – it’s her 30th, which marks a major moment in life for a woman, especially one who’s achieved as much as the rap diva has managed to throughout her illustrious career.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report

Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only

The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit

There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split

Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim

Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead

As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Tom Cruise To Become The First Actor To Shoot A Film In Outer Space

This is a mission Tom Cruise believes to be possible. It’s been a great year for Tom Cruise. While the actor has been hard at work on the new Mission Impossible installment, his latest movie, Top Gun: Maverick, just keeps on breaking records. The mega-blockbuster continues to climb the charts of the highest grossing films of all time.
