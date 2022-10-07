Read full article on original website
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Celebrate Cardi B’s 30th With A Throwback: Stream “Lick” Featuring Offset
Cardi B celebrates another trip around the Sun today (October 11), but it’s not just any birthday for the mother of two – it’s her 30th, which marks a major moment in life for a woman, especially one who’s achieved as much as the rap diva has managed to throughout her illustrious career.
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Pose In An Elevator Together For Her Latest IG Photo Dump
Queen B reportedly wore over $200K in Tiffany & Co. jewels for the party the photos were snapped at. It’s been over two months since Beyoncé dropped off her long-awaited RENAISSANCE album, but even now, she’s not quite done celebrating the project’s massive success. On Saturday...
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Lil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns. Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only
The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Continues To Apply Pressure Over Child Support
Marquise says he will pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time. For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.
T.I. Blasts YouTuber Charleston White For Threatening His Son King On IG
When it comes to his kids, T.I. is not one to play with. The self proclaimed King of the South is never afraid to hop on social media to defend his children, whether they’re right, wrong or indifferent. Tip’s 18-year old son, King Harris has become known for making headlines due to his teenage antics.
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split
Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim
Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead
As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Tom Cruise To Become The First Actor To Shoot A Film In Outer Space
This is a mission Tom Cruise believes to be possible. It’s been a great year for Tom Cruise. While the actor has been hard at work on the new Mission Impossible installment, his latest movie, Top Gun: Maverick, just keeps on breaking records. The mega-blockbuster continues to climb the charts of the highest grossing films of all time.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On “Halo” Master Chief During TwitchCon: Video
The 27-year-old has since declared herself “Megan Thee Master Chief.”. Megan Thee Stallion and her twerking skills are back in action, this time taking over the stage at the annual TwitchCon to perform one of her biggest hits, 2018’s “Big Ole Freak.”. The event took place in...
