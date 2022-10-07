Read full article on original website
New EU Crypto Regulations May Foster Stablecoin Innovation – Moody’s Execs
Two executives of Moody’s, a global financial services firm, have shared thoughts on the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) which is a proposed regulation of the European crypto ecosystem by the EU. In an exclusive interview with The block, the executives noted that if the proposed regulation pulls through,...
Coinbase launches 2 new crypto features for Australian investors
Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.
Here’s what Marathon Digital revealed in its September BTC production report
Marathon Digital, the industry’s top mining company, has recently published its September Bitcoin production and Mining Operation report which reveals that it produced 360 BTC last month, a considerable increase from the 184 BTC it generated in August. The overall value of the company’s bitcoin assets increased to $10,670...
Celsius Network Creditors Fears Fallout After Bankruptcy Document Submission
Creditors of bankrupt Celsius Network have been on the edge after the crypto lender submitted a pile of documents containing its creditors’ information as part of its ongoing bankruptcy process. These creditors fear that this act might expose them to cyber fraud, doing, and other forms of cyber threats....
Google partners with Coinbase to accept crypto for its cloud services
American multinational technology company Google has recently announced that it is partnering with Coinbase to let select users pay for its cloud services with cryptocurrencies early next year, while the exchange would draw on Google’s cloud infrastructure. In a competitive, quickly expanding sector where Google’s leading competitors do not...
Justin Sun dismisses rumors on being Huobi stake sale’s “real buyer”
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, was revealed to be a shadow owner of the cryptocurrency exchange just one week after Huobi Global disclosed a change in the shareholder structure. However, he has denied rumors of a buyout and said that his role has actually been limited to that of a global advisor.
OEDC Introduces Crypto Reporting Framework to Avoid Tax Evasion
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has introduced a crypto tax framework with the aim of increasing the visibility of crypto transactions and the customers involved. Since the OECD is an intergovernmental organization with 38 countries as members, the released framework is meant to standardize information sharing between...
Huobi Global Finalize Plans to Sell Majority Stake to About Capital
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has announced that it is selling a majority stake to About Capital Management. Per a published statement, “the controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire shareholding in Huobi Global to the buyout vehicle managed by About Capital Management (HK) Co., Limited.”
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
Portugal to make major changes in its crypto taxation policy
As policymakers focus on short-term crypto asset owners, Portugal’s taxation policy on cryptocurrencies is about to enter a new phase. The government is preparing a new crypto tax that will expand its current crypto taxation laws. Bloomberg reports that Portugal’s government is proceeding with plans to tax profits on...
Brazilian Companies With Crypto Holdings Soar Per Latest Tax Records
The bureau in charge of administrating tax collection and the customs of Brazil Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB) released a document detailing companies that declared their cryptocurrency holdings in August. According to the released records, over 12,000 Brazilian companies have crypto holdings and this is the largest number ever recorded.
Charles d’Haussy Tapped as New CEO of dYdX Foundation
DYdX has announced the onboarding of Charles d’Haussy as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Foundation. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for dYdX as it seeks to grow the next version of the dYdX protocol, V4, announced last January. Since its launch in 2017, dYdX has...
‘BitBoy Crypto’ accuses former SEC director of taking bribes to classify ETH as a commodity
In the midst of a protracted legal dispute where the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sues blockchain company Ripple over the alleged illegal sale of XRP tokens, fresh allegations have been made against the watchdog. “BitBoy Crypto” YouTube channel owner Ben Armstrong has recently attacked William Hinman, the former...
Multiverse Labs Collaborate With Emirates’ SCTDA to Launch Metaverse City
The use cases of the metaverse which have been seen over the years have been quite enormous. The creation of a virtual lounge by JPMorgan, and McDonald’s virtual restaurants as well as the construction of Etihad stadium by Manchester City are a few of the projects on the metaverse. Multiverse Labs has just achieved a major milestone on the metaverse too.
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain To Train Members
The Nigerian Association of Computing Students (NACOS) has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train Nigerian computing students. The partnership will see Domineum Blockchain Solutions, a UK-based blockchain solutions provider invest in training over 100,000 members of NACOS on disruptive and emerging technologies. NACOS is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying IT-related courses at all Nigerian higher institutions of learning.
SBF unveils FTX V2 set to be launched around Thanksgiving 2022
On Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the renowned crypto exchange FTX, revealed the FTX V2 that is set to be launched on November 21 around Thanksgiving. In a series of tweets shared by the executive, he stated:. “We’re planning to roll out some of the features over the course...
Two OpenSea execs step down from leadership roles the same day
The world’s biggest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea’s Chief financial officer Brian Roberts is the latest in the list of executives departing from high-profile companies. Amid the ongoing bear market, Roberts has decided to step down from the CFO position after ten months of service. In a LinkedIn...
Color Star Participates in GITEX to Launch its Metaverse Phone
Color Star, a digital technology firm that focuses on the entertainment industry, has announced its intention to participate in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX). According to the announcement the company in collaboration with its partners will use the GITEX platform to unveil its first metaverse phone dubbed the “DONO...
Whitehat Hacker Agrees to Refund Transit Swap Protocol
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Transit Swap which was recently hacked and exploited for more than $21 million has issued an update on its present situation as promised. After the hack which happened more than a week ago, information retrieved from investigations confirmed that the biggest hacker in the exploit was a whitehat hacker. Other hackers were several imitators and arbitrageurs. Since then, there has been communication with the whitehat hacker in determining how the funds will be returned.
