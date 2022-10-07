Jazz is a must-have Kansas City experience: Here’s where to find hear a live show

Kansas City jazz isn’t called Kansas City jazz for nothing. Jazz may have roots in other cities like New Orleans, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, but Kansas City has its own distinct sound.

It’s a signature sound marked by improvisational solos, riffing, big band sounds and a heavy blues influence. It found its rhythm in the 1920s through the 1930s and is still celebrated today.

During the height of the jazz era, Kansas City hosted legendary acts like Duke Ellington, Elle Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong . But there were famous locals around Kansas City who also influenced the scene, like Bennie Moten’s Kansas City Orchestra , Charlie Parker and Count Basie , to name just a few.

Today, you can still enjoy Kansas City jazz as well as other variations of jazz, blues and R&B in venues throughout the city. You catch acts from world-renowned artists such as Bobby Watson , Angela Hagenbach , who was a U.S. Cultural Jazz Ambassador twice, and Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition semifinalist Hermon Mehari .

Going to a jazz show is just one of those things that really grounds you in Kansas City. It’s a rite of passage for anyone wanting to get to know Kansas City a little more intimately. Regardless if you’re into music or not, just taking in the vibe of the venue, the people you’re sharing the room with, and sound of the music can make you truly feel like Kansas City jazz could only happen here.

Here are just a few of the most popular places to go see jazz in Kansas City.

The Blue Room at the American Jazz Museum

Located in the American Jazz Museum, The Blue Room pays tribute to the historic Street Hotel’s famous nightclub that went by the same name. The Blue Room is open Monday, Friday and Saturday and offers free Jam Sessions on Monday nights as well as free performances during other scheduled times.

1600 E 18th St, Kansas City

Gem Theater

Also part of the American Jazz Museum is the Gem Theater which has stood in this location since 1912. The facade of the historic theater has been restored and now houses a more state-of-the-art facility with modern technology and newer equipment.

1615 E 18th St, Kansas City

Mutual Musicians Foundation

Since 1930, the Mutual Musicians Foundation has served as a social club for local musicians’ unions and members of the foundation. It is a space where members can gather, jam together, and socialize. You can catch shows every Saturday and Sunday starting at 1:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 a.m.

1823 Highland Ave, Kansas City

The Phoenix Jazz Club

Located in a historic Garment District building built in 1888, The Phoenix Jazz Club has the historic charm fitting of its speakeasy atmosphere. It’s a great place to order a meal while watching live jazz. They even host a jazz brunch every Saturday and Sunday.

302 W 8th St, Kansas City

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

This spot brings new meaning to dinner and a show! Sullivan’s Steakhouse serves up a fine dining menu paired with outstanding performances from well known jazz musicians.

4501 W 119th St, Leawood, Kansas

The Majestic Restaurant

No matter what night of the week you visit, there’s always live jazz billowing out of The Majestic Restaurant’s Kansas City Jazz Club. You can see performances by jazz legends as well as rising stars in the local jazz scene.

931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

Green Lady Lounge

If you’re looking for an upscale jazz club experience, the Green Lady Lounge is the place. The mid century decor of the club gives it a vintage feel which pairs well with the classic cocktails.

1809 Grand Blvd, Kansas City

Black Dolphin

One door over and one floor up from the Green Lady Lounge is the Black Dolphin. Here you can listen to jazz while lounging on a black leather sofa and sipping a Martini.

1813 Grand Blvd, Kansas City

Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

The Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room is definitely a splurge, but how often do you get to enjoy some of Kansas City’s finest dining and live jazz in the same place? Just as the menu is a contemporary take on American cuisine, The Corvino Supper Club hosts innovative musicians adding more modern components to their original jazz compositions.

1830 Walnut St, Kansas City

Chaz Restaurant and Lounge

Tucked away in the Raphael Hotel, Chaz Restaurant and Lounge is an intimate spot with outstanding, seasonal dishes and live jazz performance by local artists.

325 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City