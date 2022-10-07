Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO