coingeek.com
India central bank tests e-rupee to stifle digital assets effects
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made known its intentions to explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after months of silence over the matter. The bank disclosed the plan via a concept note published by the FinTech Department of the RBI. The document detailed plans...
coinbureau.com
This is How They Will Regulate Crypto!
When it comes to large supranational financial organisations, there is none that has quite the reputation of the IMF. Whether it’s “saving” countries from fiscal ruin or extending “life lines” to those on the brink, the IMF stands ready. And, this international loan shark has...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
zycrypto.com
XRP Flashes Ultra-Bullish Signal As Cardano’s Hoskinson Throws Weight Behind Ripple In SEC Case
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has stated that he believes XRP is a Commodity and not a Security giving some nuance on his stand in the SEC vs Ripple case after being pressured by some XRP adherents. “I’ve always taken a position that most layer 1 protocols aren’t securities,” Charles...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase launches 2 new crypto features for Australian investors
Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The White House Weighs Bitcoin Regulation And Plans To Implement A Central Bank Digital Currency
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jason Brett and Dusty Daemon to explain how the White House is planning to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, how they view Bitcoin and Lightning, and the plan for a central bank digital currency.
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
dailycoin.com
EU lawmakers move closer to crypto regulation, plan to monitor DeFi activity on Ethereum (ETH)
On Monday, October 11th, European Union (EU) lawmakers voted almost unanimously in favor of the proposal for the landmark ‘Markets in Crypto Assets‘ (MiCA) legislation, taking a huge step towards introducing crypto regulations to member states. In a 28-to-1 vote, the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary...
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
bctd.news
Portugal is preparing to pass a law on the taxation of crypto traders
From 2023, Portugal may introduce a tax on income from transactions with digital currencies. Its rate will be 28%. Portugal is included in the list of states where comfortable conditions for cryptocurrency investors have been created. If the local parliament passes a bill to tax the digital currency market, then the state may face a flight of traders.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Maps Path Forward for Bitcoin, Warns BTC Will Continue Falling Until One Condition Is Met
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price could fall lower as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve remains hawkish. In a new video update, the DataDash host warns his 513,000 Youtube subscribers that Bitcoin could see new bear market lows as the Federal Reserve continues to pursue tight monetary policies.
crypto-economy.com
Portugal Plans To Tax Crypto Gains From Next Year
Portugal is the latest country to shift from no cryptocurrency taxation policies to charge levies on gains made through cryptocurrencies. This means that Portugal is no longer a crypto tax haven for the digital asset community. The government and policymakers within the country are planning to mark short-term crypto traders and investors.
thecoinrise.com
Brazilian Bank pays 50 BTC to Ransomware attackers
On October 3, a group of hackers attacked the renowned Brazilian government-controlled banking institution Bank of Brasilia and demanded 50 BTC in exchange for not leaking the data of its customers. According to the local media outlet Tecmundo, one of the hackers going by the name of “Crydat” got in...
US News and World Report
BNY Mellon to Offer Crypto Services in Digital Asset Push
(Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon Corp is adding cryptocurrencies to assets that it holds as a custody manager, as it looks to attract a diverse set of investors and traders by tapping into the popularity of bitcoins and ethers. Trading in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed worldwide, drawing many traditional institutions...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple finds partners in France, Sweden, amidst growing crypto regulations
Ripple Labs, a leading cryptocurrency payments company, has forged new partnerships in France and Sweden even as countries across Europe are tightening crypto-related regulations. The crypto solutions provider has signed deals with Lemonway, a French payments provider for online marketplaces and Xbaht, a Swedish fund transfer provider for launching its...
thecoinrise.com
MiCA Scales Another Hurdle as Parliament Votes in Support
The landmark Markets in Crypto Assets bill (MiCA) has scaled another hurdle and is one step away from being law as the European Union lawmakers sign off on the bill that will regulate the digital asset space within member countries. According to reports by the Economic Committee Press, the European...
