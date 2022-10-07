ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

coingeek.com

India central bank tests e-rupee to stifle digital assets effects

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made known its intentions to explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after months of silence over the matter. The bank disclosed the plan via a concept note published by the FinTech Department of the RBI. The document detailed plans...
coinbureau.com

This is How They Will Regulate Crypto!

When it comes to large supranational financial organisations, there is none that has quite the reputation of the IMF. Whether it’s “saving” countries from fiscal ruin or extending “life lines” to those on the brink, the IMF stands ready. And, this international loan shark has...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
thecoinrise.com

Coinbase launches 2 new crypto features for Australian investors

Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.
EWN

Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit

Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
todaynftnews.com

Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%

Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
bctd.news

Portugal is preparing to pass a law on the taxation of crypto traders

From 2023, Portugal may introduce a tax on income from transactions with digital currencies. Its rate will be 28%. Portugal is included in the list of states where comfortable conditions for cryptocurrency investors have been created. If the local parliament passes a bill to tax the digital currency market, then the state may face a flight of traders.
crypto-economy.com

Portugal Plans To Tax Crypto Gains From Next Year

Portugal is the latest country to shift from no cryptocurrency taxation policies to charge levies on gains made through cryptocurrencies. This means that Portugal is no longer a crypto tax haven for the digital asset community. The government and policymakers within the country are planning to mark short-term crypto traders and investors.
thecoinrise.com

Brazilian Bank pays 50 BTC to Ransomware attackers

On October 3, a group of hackers attacked the renowned Brazilian government-controlled banking institution Bank of Brasilia and demanded 50 BTC in exchange for not leaking the data of its customers. According to the local media outlet Tecmundo, one of the hackers going by the name of “Crydat” got in...
US News and World Report

BNY Mellon to Offer Crypto Services in Digital Asset Push

(Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon Corp is adding cryptocurrencies to assets that it holds as a custody manager, as it looks to attract a diverse set of investors and traders by tapping into the popularity of bitcoins and ethers. Trading in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed worldwide, drawing many traditional institutions...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple finds partners in France, Sweden, amidst growing crypto regulations

Ripple Labs, a leading cryptocurrency payments company, has forged new partnerships in France and Sweden even as countries across Europe are tightening crypto-related regulations. The crypto solutions provider has signed deals with Lemonway, a French payments provider for online marketplaces and Xbaht, a Swedish fund transfer provider for launching its...
thecoinrise.com

MiCA Scales Another Hurdle as Parliament Votes in Support

The landmark Markets in Crypto Assets bill (MiCA) has scaled another hurdle and is one step away from being law as the European Union lawmakers sign off on the bill that will regulate the digital asset space within member countries. According to reports by the Economic Committee Press, the European...
