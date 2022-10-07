ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

county17.com

Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
GILLETTE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector

CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
WYOMING STATE
kdnk.org

Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past

Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest

CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
WYOMING STATE
#Racial Discrimination#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#The Equality State#Wyomingites
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete’s Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: “GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It’s really the only news outlet I consistently follow!”. To submit yours,...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day is Monday-SotVoSot-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version

The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version. In this second part, we will speak with a Laramie County School District representative, Mayor Patrick Collins and another Military Official. On Mar. 18th, Cheyenne leaders signed an Anti-Bias Ordinance to stem discrimination. “We’re going to have to do it by our culture and that comes from the top the Governor, the Mayor, from our Superintendent of Public Instructions from the Board of Trustees for the Schools for each parent in their homes.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
CHEYENNE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
POLITICS
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees

HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE

