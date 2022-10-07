Read full article on original website
county17.com
Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
svinews.com
Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector
CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
kdnk.org
Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past
Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
Daily Iowan
Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics
After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete’s Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: “GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It’s really the only news outlet I consistently follow!”. To submit yours,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day is Monday-SotVoSot-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version. In this second part, we will speak with a Laramie County School District representative, Mayor Patrick Collins and another Military Official. On Mar. 18th, Cheyenne leaders signed an Anti-Bias Ordinance to stem discrimination. “We’re going to have to do it by our culture and that comes from the top the Governor, the Mayor, from our Superintendent of Public Instructions from the Board of Trustees for the Schools for each parent in their homes.
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
oilcity.news
Downar Bird Farm has ~17K birds available for pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming is about to kick off, and the Downar Bird Farm is prepared to stock hunting areas into the winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region said Tuesday. “We have the average number of birds this year —...
newscenter1.tv
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
KELOLAND TV
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Update: Man Stuck In Bottom Of Outhouse For Three Hours Vows Not To Do It Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Everyone deserves some time-off. Just to unplug and get off the grid. A helpful video has been released that can dispel any notions that getting stuck in the bottom of an outhouse is a vacation of sorts. In August, Cowboy State...
