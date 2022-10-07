MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday morning in Madison County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a fence. Waggener was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

