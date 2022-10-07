Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset’s Pesha tied for third after Day 1 at state golf
Somerset junior Ava Pesha shot a 77 in Monday’s first round of the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament to sit in a tie for third place, five strokes behind leader Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound. Prescott’s Ava Salay is in second place, three strokes behind with a...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond punches ticket to playoffs
New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?. The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset native Jenny Hansen to be honored at Kentucky
Somerset native Jenny “Jen” Hansen is one of the most accomplished collegiate gymnasts in NCAA history. This weekend, she will be honored at the University of Kentucky as one of the top 50 female athletes in school history, in a celebration of the 50 years since the start of Title IX.
Hudson Star-Observer
Celebrate 50 years of the St. Croix River's Wild and Scenic River dedication
The Lower St. Croix River from Taylors Falls, Minnesota and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Hastings, Minnesota and Prescott, Wisconsin was added as a Wild and Scenic River in October of 1972. Join Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30-...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson shared ride service taking shape
What was thought to be a cost efficient, quick implementation has turned into a bit of a longer process for the city of Hudson. About a year ago, staff began working in conjunction with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on a shared ride transit service. The idea sprouted...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Woman killed when cycle hits deer in Dakota County
(Dakota County, MN) -- A motorcycle hit a deer in Dakota County Monday night, leaving a woman dead and a man hospitalized with serious injuries. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened east of Hastings. Officials say neither passenger was wearing a helmet.
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A semi driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in the south metro.The crash occurred on the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 494, the Bloomington Fire Department said.The ramp will be closed "for an extended period of time" while the trailer is unloaded, the fire department said.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men injured in UTV crash, driver accused of trying to load unconscious man back into UTV
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured following a UTV crash in western Wisconsin, where the driver reportedly tried to load an unconscious man back into the UTV. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released information on a crash that happened on October 9. A 9-1-1 call came...
Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat
Plymouth Middle School is out of a lockdown that went into effect Tuesday morning due to what school officials initially described as a "potential threat inside the building." "The lockdown at Plymouth Middle School has been lifted, and the school day will continue as normal," the school announced about 40 minutes after an email to parents warned of the potential threat.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
