ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

New road closures announced by TxDOT for this week

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roads will close on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12. TxDOT has announced that all I-14 eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Simmons Road to Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road beginning Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. It will reportedly be a full closure so that crews can perform barrier and striping operations.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Belton, TX
Accidents
Temple, TX
Accidents
City
Temple, TX
City
Stafford, TX
City
Belton, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Belton, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KBTX.com

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
HEARNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Annex#Accident#Belton Temple#Fox#The Temple Annex Building#Vehicle Registration
WacoTrib.com

Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One held in Temple Oak Hills Drive shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man is being held after a woman was shot during an argument Monday night. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy