Color Star Participates in GITEX to Launch its Metaverse Phone
Color Star, a digital technology firm that focuses on the entertainment industry, has announced its intention to participate in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX). According to the announcement the company in collaboration with its partners will use the GITEX platform to unveil its first metaverse phone dubbed the “DONO...
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain To Train Members
The Nigerian Association of Computing Students (NACOS) has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train Nigerian computing students. The partnership will see Domineum Blockchain Solutions, a UK-based blockchain solutions provider invest in training over 100,000 members of NACOS on disruptive and emerging technologies. NACOS is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying IT-related courses at all Nigerian higher institutions of learning.
Multiverse Labs Collaborate With Emirates’ SCTDA to Launch Metaverse City
The use cases of the metaverse which have been seen over the years have been quite enormous. The creation of a virtual lounge by JPMorgan, and McDonald’s virtual restaurants as well as the construction of Etihad stadium by Manchester City are a few of the projects on the metaverse. Multiverse Labs has just achieved a major milestone on the metaverse too.
Coinbase launches 2 new crypto features for Australian investors
Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
OpenSea reportedly launches its NFT marketplace on Avalanche
While NFT activity remains sluggish, some of the industry’s top players have teamed up to broaden its appeal. The most recent to do so is the world’s largest NFT marketplace OpenSea, which reportedly debuted natively on layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, Vice President...
Charles d’Haussy Tapped as New CEO of dYdX Foundation
DYdX has announced the onboarding of Charles d’Haussy as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Foundation. The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for dYdX as it seeks to grow the next version of the dYdX protocol, V4, announced last January. Since its launch in 2017, dYdX has...
