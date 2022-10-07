Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
After a botched search for facilities chief, School Board members raise leadership concerns
Broward schools will start over to find a leader for its troubled school construction program after board members described a search as an embarrassing failure. Two School Board members even hinted that they may even want to go further and take action against Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for failing to correct issues that they say have lingered for years. School Board members were ...
calleochonews.com
Diageo North America donated $1 million to the Miami-Dade College Foundation
Diageo North America donated $1 million to the MDC Foundation to support higher education. Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will be creating an endowment fund to offer financial assistance to students in different fields and specializations. For their fund, the Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will receive $1 million in donations from Diageo North America.
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communitynewspapers.com
Larkin Community Hospital Announces Dr. Nicholas D. Torres as Chief Executive Officer
Larkin Health Systems is proud to announce that Dr. Nicholas D. Torres has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Larkin Community Hospital’s South Miami campus. Dr. Torres rejoins the Larkin family with over 16 years of knowledge and experience in ambulatory, emergency/acute care, medical/surgical, correctional, and...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?
Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics
State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livability.com
Dania Beach, Florida, Rides Wave of Growth
This South Florida city is attracting new businesses, residents. Sponsored by: Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. A wave of excitement is permeating the city of Dania Beach. This South Florida city is experiencing incredible growth — from its population and business climate to housing developments and entertainment options — and transforming into a place that companies and people want to call home. Let’s dig into some of the city’s assets.
University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party. Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949,...
NBC Miami
‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools
Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. "We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the...
Click10.com
South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems
MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said. He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
Comments / 0