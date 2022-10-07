Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals, Highlights & How to Watch | Ronaldo puts Utd ahead
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break. 43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Can Sunderland ride this poor spell of form and emerge stronger from it?”
I’m always confident, because I’ve seen enough from this group over the last calendar year to suggest that they can beat any team on their day. This is really the first bit of adversity that we’ve faced since Lee Johnson was sacked, so it’s a test for the players - and of course, with younger players it’s even harder to learn quickly, but I’m sure they will.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
SB Nation
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win
Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “We Have to Keep Fighting”
Ahead of Liverpool FC’s visit to Ibrox to play Rangers in the Champions League, Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media at the pre-match press conference. At the presser, the manager dunked on professional prick Didi Hamann in a rather entertaining exchange with a journalist who had quoted the ex-Liverpool player’s comments that “Liverpool need a spark” as a pundit on RTE Sport over the weekend.
SB Nation
Van Dijk Addresses Waning Confidence After Another Poor Result
After tonight’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal, Liverpool have now dropped points in six of their first eight matches of the Premier League season. As frustrating as the results have been, the performances have often been worse. It’s not the start the Reds would have liked, and it’s falling far short of the lofty expectations they’ve created over the last few years.
SB Nation
Aubameyang adds some extra spice to Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on November 6
Summer is over, fall is here, winter is coming. And that means it’s time for a Chelsea striker to say something on video that causes an entire newscycle. Thankfully, this time it’s not only an older video, shot at the start of the calendar year, it also doesn’t actually directly concern us. It does however ensure that our game against Arsenal on Sunday, November 6 will be extra spicy, above and beyond a normal top-four rivalry encounter.
SB Nation
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Still annoyed about the result at the weekend? Not to worry, there’s no time to dwell on anything, good or bad, because Liverpool are playing 10 games in the next 32 days. Next up is a trip to Ibrox in an attempt to secure a grip on qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
SB Nation
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
SB Nation
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players
Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham’s 3-1 Loss Against West Ham
In this episode, Yannis and Russ look back at a disappointing 3-1 loss for Fulham against West Ham. Two controversial calls changed the match, and the guys discuss those situations, along with an analysis of the overall match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and...
SB Nation
Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until December with Knee Injury
Luis Diaz has been one of Liverpool’s few standouts in what has been a difficult 2022-23 season so far, which made it especially disheartening when the Colombian forwarded was forced off against Arsenal in the first half on Sunday with a knee injury. Today, the severity of the injury...
SB Nation
Liverpool Face Further Postponements Due to King Charles’ Coronation
After seeing their fixtures against Wolves at home and Chelsea away postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Liverpool FC could be in for more match postponement shenanigans after news broke of King Charles’ coronation date. Set for May 6, nearly eight months after he took on the role, sport is again expected to come to a standstill that weekend, with another round of Premier League fixtures potentially postponed.
SB Nation
Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?
Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
SB Nation
On This Day (10th Oct 2002): Big surprise as Sunderland appoint Peter Reid’s successor!
The end of the Peter Reid era was like that break-up where neither side want to part ways, but they also know it was the best thing for all concerned. Looking back, the rot began to set in as early as January 2001, which might sound strange as we sat 2nd in the Premier League, but following a 2-0 win at Harry Redknapp’s West Ham thanks to goals from Stanislav Varga and Don Hutchison it was pretty much all downhill from there.
UEFA・
Comments / 0