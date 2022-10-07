ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said.

The driver of the car is believed to have had a “medical issue” and left the road from the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass and crashed into the building, according to Vest.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, Vest said.

TBonz said it would be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

