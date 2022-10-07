Vehicle crashes into restaurant off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said.

The driver of the car is believed to have had a “medical issue” and left the road from the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass and crashed into the building, according to Vest.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, Vest said.

TBonz said it would be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.