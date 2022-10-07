Read full article on original website
Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State
When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott expected to start against Northern Colorado, Callahan O'Reilly wins weekly award
BOZEMAN — After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday. Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even...
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect
The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police seek identifying information
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police are asking the public to help identify individuals in an ongoing investigation. Police didn’t release any specific details. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jake Ahmann at jahmann@bozeman.net.
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
Are You Guilty? Most People Don’t Know This is Illegal in Bozeman
With so many new people moving to Bozeman, this has become a major issue. I commute to and from Manhattan every day for work and am blown away by the number of people that I see talking on their cell phones while driving. We all know that there are certain...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Workforce Shortage: Bozeman Small Business Owners Feeling Trapped, Desperate
An honest plea for guidance from an area business owner sparked a flurry of online conversation, filled with honesty, advice, commiseration, rough perspectives, and a hefty dose of abrasive snap backs. The question posed in the ever-popular Secret Bozeman Facebook community garnered well over 500 responses...many of which were pure...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
