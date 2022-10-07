ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County

The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Collinsville, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Traffic
City
Owasso, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Infrastructure#State Highway#Urban Construction#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Odot#Us 75
bartlesvilleradio.com

Water Main Break in Bartlesville

There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6

Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro

The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-10-22

The forecast for today will start out on the warm side, due to a strengthening southerly flow out ahead of a central plains trough. Morning sunshine will help temperatures quickly warm into the middle 70s around noon, on their way up to the lower 80s, later this afternoon. Enough moisture will be advancing north across the Four States, to bring an increase in clouds during the afternoon hours. The low level moist layer will remain in place through the night, and there will even be a few showers forming after midnight; initially across Southeast Kansas, and then farther south and east across Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri toward daybreak Tuesday. The showers are associated with a weak upper level trough of low pressure that will make its way through the Mid Mississippi Valley by early afternoon. As this feature exits the region during the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease and, we might even get a peak of sunshine before sunset later in the day. The next system to affect the area is a stronger cold front that will be dropping south through the Northern Plains later Tuesday night. The chance for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two will increase across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma after midnight as the front dives southeast. Showers will build east across the remainder of the Four States around daybreak Wednesday into the middle morning hours. Because of the earlier frontal passage, we should see some sunshine during the afternoon, as cooler and drier air filters in behind the boundary. After incredibly mild, lower and middle 60 degree low temperatures early Wednesday morning, highs will top out in the lower and middle 70s by late afternoon, with help from those mid October solar rays.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy