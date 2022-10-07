Read full article on original website
City of Broken Arrow to begin street resurfacing project
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 17th, the City of Broken Arrow Streets Division will begin resurfacing South Elm Place from the Creek Turnpike to Tucson Street, the city announced. During the course of the project, there will be lane restrictions, but no anticipated road closures are expected,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
News On 6
Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County
The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
News On 6
TPS Discusses Safety At Board Meeting After McLain Homecoming Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's school board discussed safety, following the McLain homecoming game shooting. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers joined us live with TPS' plan to hire new campus officers.
News On 6
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
News On 6
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
News On 6
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-10-22
The forecast for today will start out on the warm side, due to a strengthening southerly flow out ahead of a central plains trough. Morning sunshine will help temperatures quickly warm into the middle 70s around noon, on their way up to the lower 80s, later this afternoon. Enough moisture will be advancing north across the Four States, to bring an increase in clouds during the afternoon hours. The low level moist layer will remain in place through the night, and there will even be a few showers forming after midnight; initially across Southeast Kansas, and then farther south and east across Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri toward daybreak Tuesday. The showers are associated with a weak upper level trough of low pressure that will make its way through the Mid Mississippi Valley by early afternoon. As this feature exits the region during the afternoon, the chance for rain will decrease and, we might even get a peak of sunshine before sunset later in the day. The next system to affect the area is a stronger cold front that will be dropping south through the Northern Plains later Tuesday night. The chance for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two will increase across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma after midnight as the front dives southeast. Showers will build east across the remainder of the Four States around daybreak Wednesday into the middle morning hours. Because of the earlier frontal passage, we should see some sunshine during the afternoon, as cooler and drier air filters in behind the boundary. After incredibly mild, lower and middle 60 degree low temperatures early Wednesday morning, highs will top out in the lower and middle 70s by late afternoon, with help from those mid October solar rays.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
Bartlesville Police dog to be put to rest, police escort to be held
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In a media release, the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said Bartlesville Police K9 Sid will be put to rest on Saturday, October 8. BPD said Corporal Ryan Deshields and his partner Sid have working together since April 2019. According to the release, Sid had been “diagnosed...
