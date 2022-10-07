Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Multiple fire departments were on the scene battling a large fire at a Latco Truss warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.

According to Central EMS, calls for the fire came in at 9:42 a.m. Crews from Lincoln, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Cincinnati, and Marrow fire departments responded to the scene.

Former Arkansas Legislator Nate Bell took a video of the incident on his cell phone and shared it with KNWA/FOX24. In the video, he can be heard saying the fire continues to grow and multiple explosions could be heard.











Highway 62 near the plan has been closed as crews work to extinguish the flames.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

